Featured
From the dark fantasy of 'Pan's Labyrinth' to the creature romance of 'The Shape of Water,' we rank the visionary director's greatest films spanning monsters, magic, and masterful storytelling.Devin Nealy
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' 'Nightmare Alley,' 'The Witcher' and More
This week will likely be one of the strongest at the box office thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' We chose the best TV and movies to watch this weekend.Karla Rodriguez
From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.Khal
A review of Guillermo del Toro's house of horrors.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim