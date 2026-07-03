Guillermo del Toro

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A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen124 days ago
A close-up of a gold Oscar statuette against a backdrop of draped fabric, symbolizing achievement in the film industry.
Pop Culture

Oscars Nominees 2026: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

With 16 total nominations, Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' makes Oscars history.

Trace William Cowen176 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan smiling at 'Sinners' event
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More

Winners will be announced in January.

Trace William Cowen221 days ago
Guillermo del Toro, wearing glasses and a scarf, smiling at an event with a backdrop featuring large text.
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Dying: ‘I Think Death Is Really Good’

The latest from the endlessly quotable ‘Frankenstein’ director pairs well with his recent comments on AI.

Trace William Cowen224 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: AFI FEST 2025 presented by Canva uest Artist Director Guillermo Del Toro (R) in conversation with Bob Gazzale, American Film Institute president and CEO at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro's Stance On Using AI In Movies: "I'd Rather Die"

The director liken AI to his new movie and said the industry should "take a pause and consider where we're going."

Jaelani Turner-Williams263 days ago
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Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Scrapped 'Star Wars' Movie Would’ve Followed the ‘Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt’

The Oscar-winning director opened up about a 'Star Wars' spinoff that never materialized.

Brad Callas1011 days ago
A still from a new Netflix film is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’

The beloved director's long-awaited take on the classic tale is set to hit Netflix this December and features the voices of Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann.

Trace William Cowen1451 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Previews Summer Movie Lineup With New Trailer f/ ASAP Rocky, Nas, Jason Momoa, and More

Netflix is keeping up with its weekly drop promise. Among the notable summer 2021 entries are 'Monster' with ASAP Rocky and Nas, 'Army of the Dead,' and more.

Trace William Cowen1907 days ago
David Harbour
Pop Culture

David Harbour Says 'Hellboy' Was Doomed Because Guillermo del Toro's Version Is So Beloved

The 'Hellboy' reboot starring David Harbour released last year to negative reviews and poor box office returns. 

Joe Price2305 days ago
Lana Del Rey
Music

Lana Del Rey Drops 2 New Songs That Won’t Appear on ‘Norman F*cking Rockwell’ Album

Lana Del Rey is set to release her new album 'Norman F*cking Rockwell' later this month, but on Friday she delivered a surprise to her fans.

Joe Price2534 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Looks Back on Turning Down Lead 'Hellboy' Role

The 'Avengers' star was approached for the title role in Guillermo del Toro's 'Hellboy,' but couldn't connect to the material.

Trace William Cowen2570 days ago
Leonardo
Pop Culture

Leonardo Dicaprio in Talks to Star in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Remake

The film is based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name.

Joe Price2641 days ago
Del Toro
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Lists 17 Unproduced Screenplays He's Written, Including 'Justice League Dark'

Guillermo del Toro, for how successful he is as both a screenwriter and director, hasn't always had the best luck getting all of his projects green-lit.

Joe Price2790 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Taps Guillermo del Toro for Stop Motion 'Pinocchio'

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro is finally getting his chance to do 'Pinocchio' justice.

Trace William Cowen2825 days ago
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