GTA 6

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'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA 6' Turns Your Criminal Profile Into An Honor System

A list of 69 new features the game will contain has now ben published.

Trey Alston2 hours ago
Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Can’t Believe His Eyes Watching ‘GTA 6’ Extended Look, Tells Rockstar to Take His Money

The 27-minute in-game showcase gave a preview of the game's combat mechanics and story.

Trey Alston2 hours ago

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