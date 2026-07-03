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Latest Stories

Floyd Mayweather's Fight Against Mike Zambidis in Greece Called Off Following $4.65M Lawsuit
Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit

A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger attend a Toast to Milestones Afterparty Hosted by Stephen Curry's Gentleman's Cut at the Club Thirty takeover of Splash at Thrive City on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife and Children Have Reportedly Moved to Athens

Antekoumpo's wife, Mariah, and their four children are said to prefer the capital of Greece over Milwaukee.

Jaelani Turner-Williams282 days ago
(L-R) 'Banana man,' Giannis Antetokounmpo and IShowSpeed.
Sports

IShowSpeed and Giannis Antetokounmpo Spooked by Banana-Wielding Man in Athens

Speed's IRL stream in Greece took a bizarre turn.

Alex Ocho371 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in a stream from Greece with IShowSpeed.
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells IShowSpeed He’ll ‘Probably’ Stay in Milwaukee: ‘We’ll See'

IShowSpeed also dunked a basketball on the court Giannis grew up playing on.

Joe Price372 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Says His Favorite Part About Getting Married Was the ‘Wedding Night… After the Wedding’

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has never shied away from showing his sensual side to his wife.

Mark Elibert654 days ago
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Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Documents His First Time to Nigeria in 'Ugo: A Homecoming Story'

Produced in partnership with WhatsApp, the documentary shows Anteomkoumpo and his mother taking a journey to their family's homeland.

Jaelani Turner-Williams913 days ago
Train crash in greece is pictured
Life

At Least 43 People Dead in Greece Train Collision

The total number of lives lost was expected to climb in the coming days, officials cautioned. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Trace William Cowen1234 days ago
jack fenton tourist dies greek holiday
Life

22-Year-OId British Tourist Killed By Helicopter Propeller In Greece

Jack Fenton, 22, was hit and killed by the propeller after disembarking from a chartered flight from the island of Mykonos to Spata, near Athens.

Sanj Patel1450 days ago
Chaney Jones seen in Miami in February 2022
Pop Culture

Chaney Jones Responds to Rumor That She and Justin Combs Are Vacationing Together in Greece

About a month after her relationship with Ye was reported to have ended, Chaney Jones is responding to rumors that she's moved on to Justin Combs.

Brad Callas1460 days ago
aime-leon-dore
Style

Aimé Leon Dore Delivers Fall/Winter '21 Collection

Aimé Leon Dore has unveiled its Fall/Winter '21 campaign, inspired by founder Teddy Santis’ Greek lineage and reflecting it in the new pieces.

Jordan Rose1786 days ago
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Sirens on a German police car.
Life

German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies

Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.

Gavin Evans1900 days ago
SOPHIE
Music

Influential Musician SOPHIE Dies Age 34

Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Vince Staples among others, has died age 34 following an accident.

Joe Price1994 days ago
A powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece
Life

Massive Earthquake Hits Turkey and Greece Killing 19 People

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency claims that the earthquake injured more than 700 people and killed 19.

Xavier Hamilton2085 days ago
golden dawn
Life

Greek Neo-Nazi Group Golden Dawn Found Guilty of Running Criminal Organization

The individuals in charge of Greek neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn have been found guilty of running a criminal organization under the guise of a political party.

Joe Price2109 days ago
A female swimmer and an inflatable unicorn can be seen.
Life

Video Shows Little Girl Being Rescued After Drifting Out to Sea on Inflatable Unicorn in Greece

A little girl was rescued by a nearby ferry after the inflatable unicorn that she was sitting on drifted far away from the shore she was at in Greece.

Jose Martinez2149 days ago
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Gigi Hadid
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Getting Flak for Controversial Instagram Post After Being Robbed in Greece

Gigi Hadid has landed herself in hot water with some of her fans after telling them to not go to the island of Mykonos, Greece.

Joe Price2529 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sneakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Be MVP at Everything

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, returns home to Athens to talk about picking up his first NBA MVP trophy and debuting his first signature sneaker.

Gerald Flores2564 days ago
gianni
Sports

The Knicks Were the Only Team That Didn't Scout Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the 2013 NBA draft, Greek player Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most promising prospects around.

Joe Price2710 days ago

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