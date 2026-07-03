Latest Stories
Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit
A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife and Children Have Reportedly Moved to Athens
Antekoumpo's wife, Mariah, and their four children are said to prefer the capital of Greece over Milwaukee.
IShowSpeed and Giannis Antetokounmpo Spooked by Banana-Wielding Man in Athens
Speed's IRL stream in Greece took a bizarre turn.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells IShowSpeed He’ll ‘Probably’ Stay in Milwaukee: ‘We’ll See'
IShowSpeed also dunked a basketball on the court Giannis grew up playing on.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Says His Favorite Part About Getting Married Was the ‘Wedding Night… After the Wedding’
The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has never shied away from showing his sensual side to his wife.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Documents His First Time to Nigeria in 'Ugo: A Homecoming Story'
Produced in partnership with WhatsApp, the documentary shows Anteomkoumpo and his mother taking a journey to their family's homeland.
At Least 43 People Dead in Greece Train Collision
The total number of lives lost was expected to climb in the coming days, officials cautioned. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
22-Year-OId British Tourist Killed By Helicopter Propeller In Greece
Jack Fenton, 22, was hit and killed by the propeller after disembarking from a chartered flight from the island of Mykonos to Spata, near Athens.
Chaney Jones Responds to Rumor That She and Justin Combs Are Vacationing Together in Greece
About a month after her relationship with Ye was reported to have ended, Chaney Jones is responding to rumors that she's moved on to Justin Combs.
Aimé Leon Dore Delivers Fall/Winter '21 Collection
Aimé Leon Dore has unveiled its Fall/Winter '21 campaign, inspired by founder Teddy Santis’ Greek lineage and reflecting it in the new pieces.
German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies
Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.
Influential Musician SOPHIE Dies Age 34
Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Vince Staples among others, has died age 34 following an accident.
Massive Earthquake Hits Turkey and Greece Killing 19 People
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency claims that the earthquake injured more than 700 people and killed 19.
Greek Neo-Nazi Group Golden Dawn Found Guilty of Running Criminal Organization
The individuals in charge of Greek neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn have been found guilty of running a criminal organization under the guise of a political party.
Video Shows Little Girl Being Rescued After Drifting Out to Sea on Inflatable Unicorn in Greece
A little girl was rescued by a nearby ferry after the inflatable unicorn that she was sitting on drifted far away from the shore she was at in Greece.
Gigi Hadid Getting Flak for Controversial Instagram Post After Being Robbed in Greece
Gigi Hadid has landed herself in hot water with some of her fans after telling them to not go to the island of Mykonos, Greece.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Be MVP at Everything
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, returns home to Athens to talk about picking up his first NBA MVP trophy and debuting his first signature sneaker.
The Knicks Were the Only Team That Didn't Scout Giannis Antetokounmpo
During the 2013 NBA draft, Greek player Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most promising prospects around.