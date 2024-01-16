Giannis Antetokounmpo Documents His First Time to Nigeria in 'Ugo: A Homecoming Story'

Giannis Antetokounmpo receives a grand welcoming to Nigeria in new WhatsApp-produced documentary Ugo: A Homecoming Story.
Titled after the the Nigerian birth name of the Milwaukee Bucks power forward, Ugo follows Antetokounmpo and his mother, Veronica, during their trip to Nigeria last August. Available to stream on YouTube and Prime Video, the documentary offers "unparalleled access into the journey of one of the world’s most decorated basketball players of all time," according to a press release.
Antetokounmpo's visit to Nigeria comes 35 years after his parents emigrated from the African country to Athens, Greece, where the NBA star was raised. His father, Charles Antetokounmpo, died in 2017 after suffering from a heart attack.
Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Ugo shows Antetokounmpo discovering Nigerian traditions and building strengthened ties with his culture.
“Growing up in Greece, my Nigerian culture was something my mother made sure we carried with us, but I was never lucky enough to have a direct experience in my homeland. Thankfully WhatsApp helped me stay connected to my family and roots, allowing me to create my own unique version of heritage," Antetokounmpo said in a statement.
He continued, "To be able to travel back to where she was born, and build a new Nigerian family, has been one of my most rewarding experiences, and only made me more proud of the many cultures that make me who I am. I’m proud to share this journey which I hope many around the world can connect to, showing us that we all have a different meaning of ‘home,’ even when we’re far away from it."
Watch Ugo: A Homecoming Story up top.