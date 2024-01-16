Giannis Antetokounmpo Documents His First Time to Nigeria in 'Ugo: A Homecoming Story'

Giannis Antetokounmpo receives a grand welcoming to Nigeria in new WhatsApp-produced documentary Ugo: A Homecoming Story.

Titled after the the Nigerian birth name of the Milwaukee Bucks power forward, Ugo follows Antetokounmpo and his mother, Veronica, during their trip to Nigeria last August. Available to stream on YouTube and Prime Video, the documentary offers "unparalleled access into the journey of one of the world’s most decorated basketball players of all time," according to a press release.

Antetokounmpo's visit to Nigeria comes 35 years after his parents emigrated from the African country to Athens, Greece, where the NBA star was raised. His father, Charles Antetokounmpo, died in 2017 after suffering from a heart attack.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Ugo shows Antetokounmpo discovering Nigerian traditions and building strengthened ties with his culture.