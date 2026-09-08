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Gerald Flores

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Joined July 2014 | 351 posts
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Latest Stories

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks high-fives teammate Jalen Brunson #11 during the game on October 13, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Why This Is the Year Knicks Fans Have Prayed For

We talked to Patrick Ewing, Jalen Brunson, and die-hard Knicks fans about the team's championship chances this year.

Gerald Flores700 days ago
Roger Federer On Sneakers

Roger Federer Is Setting Up a Second Career In Sneakers

Roger Federer is setting up a second careen in sneakers with On, following his departure from Nike. Here's an exclusive interview with the tennis legend.

Gerald Flores2460 days ago
Rise of the Reseller Lead

The Rise of the Reseller

Sneaker reselling has gone from an obscure, underground community to mainstream. Here's how resellers & selling websites rose in the 2010s.

Gerald Flores2493 days ago
Diddy Marathon

Why Do People Run Marathons?

One writer ran the Chicago Marathon to find out.

Gerald Flores2510 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Be MVP at Everything

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, returns home to Athens to talk about picking up his first NBA MVP trophy and debuting his first signature sneaker.

Gerald Flores2626 days ago
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Virgil Abloh MCA

Virgil Abloh Is Looking for the Next Virgil Abloh

Designer Virgil Abloh spoke with Complex at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago for his first solo exhibition, “Figures of Speech.”

Gerald Flores2651 days ago
PJ Tucker Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Purple

The Best Sneakers From the 2018–19 NBA Season

Ranking the best sneakers worn during the 2018–19 NBA regular season including pairs from LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Kyrie Irving, and more.

Gerald Flores2715 days ago
The Best Air Jordans of 2018

The Best Air Jordans of 2018

The best sneakers of 2018 include the Air Jordan 11 "Concord," Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "White," Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4, and Air Jordan 3 "Black/Cement."

Gerald Flores2821 days ago
Nike NYXL Air Force 1

Nike Is Treating Gamers Like Pro Athletes

Nike has linked up with eSports franchise New York Excelsior (NYXL) of the Overwatch League and is treating them like pro athletes.

Gerald Flores2829 days ago
Best Sneakers 2018

The Best Sneakers of 2018

This year's best sneakers include the Air Jordan XI, Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97, Off-White x Air Jordan, Travis Scott x Air Jordan IV and more.

Gerald Flores2831 days ago
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Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB

The Best Style and Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2018

From Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB to OVO x Murakami, here's the hottest releases from this weekend.

Gerald Flores2874 days ago
Nike Pegasus Turbo On Feet Running

Can the Nike Pegasus Turbo Help You Run While Hungover?

Wearesting Nike’s latest running shoe, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo, in the most difficult condition.

Gerald Flores2982 days ago
Adidas Solarboost

Designing a Running Sneaker for Everyone

Behind the design of the Adidas Solarboost.

Gerald Flores3054 days ago
Foot Locker x Reebok '3:AM Atlanta' Series 4

Why Is This Reebok Logo Upside Down?

Behind the design inspiration of LVRN's Reebok 3:AM capsule collection.

Gerald Flores3061 days ago
Release Roundup

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out our list of what's releasing right now and where to cop.

Gerald Flores3081 days ago
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Release Roundup

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out our list of what's releasing right now and where to cop

Gerald Flores3095 days ago
Release Roundup

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out our list of what's releasing right now and where to cop

Gerald Flores3102 days ago
sole collector's release roundup

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Check out our list of what's releasing right now and where to cop

Gerald Flores3109 days ago

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