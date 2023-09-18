Hip-Hop Legend Grandmaster Flash Paints a Powerful Picture of New York in the ‘70s

Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick does so many things well, but its standout achievement is its ability to authentically capture the essence of 1970s New York. The gritty backdrop nearly assumes a character of its own in the series, providing the perfect setting for the combination of crime, conflict, and calamity that takes place in The Continental: From the World of John Wick three-part event. But the stories and experiences from that decade 50 years ago are best told through the people who lived through it.

Complex takes a ride with none other than hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash, who provides reverence for each stop in the city that not only resonated with him but with the culture of the era. Hear the exciting tales of the hip-hop icon, who both exemplifies and emphasizes the importance of authenticity in that era.

“Check in” to the premiere of Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Sept. 22. Part 2 will air on Sept. 29, and Part 3 will be released on Oct. 6.



