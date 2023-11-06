Wales Bonner's New Adidas Sambas Release This Week

Four new colorways coming soon.

Nov 06, 2023
Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

One of the most popular sneaker collaborations in recent years is getting ready for a re-up this week with the latest installment of Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals.

The Fall/Winter 2023 installment from the two brands includes a range of soccer-inspired apparel along with new colorways of the collaboration's popular Samba silhouette. Three of the four pairs feature faux pony hair uppers; one in a particularly loud leopard print along with tan/burgundy and black/white options. The outlier in the group is a burgundy-based option in nylon and suede.

Each sneaker here will be releasing alongside the rest of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Fall/Winter 2023 range on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1 pm ET. The three pony hair pairs are priced at $200 apiece, while the nylon variation is $180. They'll be available from adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and select Adidas Originals retailers. Take a full look at the footwear below.

