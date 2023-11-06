Wales Bonner's New Adidas Sambas Release This Week

One of the most popular sneaker collaborations in recent years is getting ready for a re-up this week with the latest installment of Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals.

The Fall/Winter 2023 installment from the two brands includes a range of soccer-inspired apparel along with new colorways of the collaboration's popular Samba silhouette. Three of the four pairs feature faux pony hair uppers; one in a particularly loud leopard print along with tan/burgundy and black/white options. The outlier in the group is a burgundy-based option in nylon and suede.

Each sneaker here will be releasing alongside the rest of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Fall/Winter 2023 range on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1 pm ET. The three pony hair pairs are priced at $200 apiece, while the nylon variation is $180. They'll be available from adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and select Adidas Originals retailers. Take a full look at the footwear below.