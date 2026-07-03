Latest Stories
Helen Mirren Thinks It's 'Sad' Kurt Cobain Died Without Experiencing the 'Magical' Capabilities of GPS
The Nirvana singer died in 1994, a few years before GPS became available to the public
Tourists Drive Minivan Into Hawaii Harbor After Following GPS Directions
Two tourists drove their minivan into a boat harbor in Hawaii after their GPS directed them to do so. They had to be rescued by witnesses who were on the dock.
Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Monitoring Elon Musk's Private Jet
Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday. Musk claimed the real-time posting of a person's location violated the platform's doxxing policy.
More Details Emerge About Parking Garage Shooting That Left Lil Reese Wounded (UPDATE)
According to Chicago police, a 55-year-old father used a GPS tracker and his son’s cellphone to track down a stolen Dodge Durango in a parking garage.
Solar Flare to Likely Cause Geomagnetic Storm Over Earth
On Monday, the sun released a coronal mass ejection, sending energy into the solar system, and towards Earth, leading to a geomagnetic storm watch.
Artist Uses Wagon of Phones to Create Phony Traffic Jams on Google Maps
An artist from Germany fooled Google's app using a wagon crammed with smartphones.
11-Year-Old Boy Drives 200 Miles Hoping to Live With 'Unknown Male He Met on Snapchat'
The boy drove his brother's car and used the GPS on his father's tablet to guide him.
Kodak Black Reportedly Blames GPS for Border Arrest
Kodak's Dying to Live Tour is set to continue Friday night in Philly.
'The Office'-Style GPS Fail Strikes Unlucky Uber Driver
Michael Scott sends his regards.
Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History
Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.
Uber Is Now Testing a Suggested Pickup Points Feature
Continuing their quest to save you (and their drivers) as much time as possible, Uber is reportedly testing a Suggested Pickup Points feature.
California Might Start Using GPS to Charge Drivers by the Mile
A California state senator has introduced a bill to test charging drivers by the mile.
Cops Might Start Using GPS "Bullets" to Avoid Car Chases
Starchase has developed technology that would allow police to use GPS "bullets" to avoid car chases.
Ford Exec Says the Company Knows When We're Speeding, Promptly Backtracks
Big data, baby.
New Bicycle Navigation Tool Promises Safety and Speed
Better safe than sorry.
Manhattan Buses Will Soon Be Able To Text You Their Location
If you're really in a hurry.
The Best Video on the Internet Today: GPS With a 'Turn Up' Function
Don't you hate it when that happens?