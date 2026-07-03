GPS

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Helen Mirren and Kurt Cobain
Pop Culture

Helen Mirren Thinks It's 'Sad' Kurt Cobain Died Without Experiencing the 'Magical' Capabilities of GPS

The Nirvana singer died in 1994, a few years before GPS became available to the public

tara mahadevan630 days ago
Photo of yachts at a harbor
Life

Tourists Drive Minivan Into Hawaii Harbor After Following GPS Directions

Two tourists drove their minivan into a boat harbor in Hawaii after their GPS directed them to do so. They had to be rescued by witnesses who were on the dock.

taramhdvn1170 days ago
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet
Life

Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Monitoring Elon Musk's Private Jet

Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday. Musk claimed the real-time posting of a person's location violated the platform's doxxing policy.

Joshua Espinoza1311 days ago
Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

More Details Emerge About Parking Garage Shooting That Left Lil Reese Wounded (UPDATE)

According to Chicago police, a 55-year-old father used a GPS tracker and his son’s cellphone to track down a stolen Dodge Durango in a parking garage.

Xavier Hamilton1885 days ago
a X5.4 solar flare, the largest in five years, erupts from the sun's surface.
Life

Solar Flare to Likely Cause Geomagnetic Storm Over Earth

On Monday, the sun released a coronal mass ejection, sending energy into the solar system, and towards Earth, leading to a geomagnetic storm watch.

Jose Martinez2046 days ago
Advertisement
Google Maps
Life

Artist Uses Wagon of Phones to Create Phony Traffic Jams on Google Maps

An artist from Germany fooled Google's app using a wagon crammed with smartphones.

Gavin Evans2356 days ago
snapchat
Life

11-Year-Old Boy Drives 200 Miles Hoping to Live With 'Unknown Male He Met on Snapchat'

The boy drove his brother's car and used the GPS on his father's tablet to guide him.

tara mahadevan2487 days ago
kodak
Music

Kodak Black Reportedly Blames GPS for Border Arrest

Kodak's Dying to Live Tour is set to continue Friday night in Philly.

Trace William Cowen2646 days ago
dunder mifflin infinity
Pop Culture

'The Office'-Style GPS Fail Strikes Unlucky Uber Driver

Michael Scott sends his regards.

NoraGrayceOrosz3034 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History

Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.

Alex Hudgens3795 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Uber Is Now Testing a Suggested Pickup Points Feature

Continuing their quest to save you (and their drivers) as much time as possible, Uber is reportedly testing a Suggested Pickup Points feature.

Trace William Cowen4026 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

California Might Start Using GPS to Charge Drivers by the Mile

A California state senator has introduced a bill to test charging drivers by the mile.

ianservantes4452 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Cops Might Start Using GPS "Bullets" to Avoid Car Chases

Starchase has developed technology that would allow police to use GPS "bullets" to avoid car chases.

ianservantes4462 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

New Bicycle Navigation Tool Promises Safety and Speed

Better safe than sorry.

Rawiya Kameir4646 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Manhattan Buses Will Soon Be Able To Text You Their Location

If you're really in a hurry.

Rawiya Kameir4668 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

The Best Video on the Internet Today: GPS With a 'Turn Up' Function

Don't you hate it when that happens?

Jason Parham4694 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App