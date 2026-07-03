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Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kirk Franklin’s Wife Says He Was ‘Defending’ Her From Man Saying They’re Going 'to Hell'

A man in Philadelphia condemned Franklin and his wife, Tammy, by saying that the couple is "going to go to hell."

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins
Music

Kirk Franklin Held Back After Man Told Him That He and His Wife Are Going to Hell

The confrontation occurred after Philadelphia's Gospel on Independence concert was ended early on Sunday due to a severe storm.

tara mahadevan17 days ago
Woman Claims Pastor Jamal Bryant is an Absentee Father
Pop Culture

LaToya Odom Says Pastor Jamal Bryant Has ‘Never Been’ Present for Their Son [UPDATE]

In a new interview, LaToya Shawntee Odom details emotional moments, a $96 payment claim and why she says Jamal Bryant has not been present for their son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls for Boycott of Asian-Owned Businesses Following Viral Video
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Issues Challenge to Boycott Asian-Owned Stores

How one clip from an Asian creator pushed the Atlanta pastor to challenge Black spending habits and demand a test of economic dependence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Bishop TD Jakes' Daughter Nearly Paralyzed in Trampoline Accident
Pop Culture

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ in Trampoline Accident

Playing with her daughter took a sudden turn when Sarah Jakes Roberts fractured her neck and said she was nearly paralyzed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
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Charlie Puth Goes Viral After Citing Surprising Gospel Influences
Music

Charlie Puth Reveals the Gospel Influences Behind His Biggest Hits

From Stevie Wonder deep cuts to choir-driven harmonies, the pop hitmaker breaks down the church-inspired sounds behind songs like 'We Don’t Talk Anymore.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Bishop Marvin Sapp's Wife, Dr. LaBoris Cole, Blasts Reports That the Church Paid for Her Lavish Wedding
Pop Culture

Dr. La'Boris Cole Checks Haters Over Bishop Marvin Sapp Wedding Money Rumors

Dr. La’Boris Cole details her own money moves, multiple income streams, and why she’s calling out ‘broke’ narrative critics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Pastor Marvin Sapp Marries Dr. LaBoris Cole in Lavish Ceremony
Pop Culture

Bishop Marvin Sapp Marries Dr. LaBoris Cole in Lavish Wedding Ceremony

From a custom Egyptian gown to a ballerina performance, the gospel star’s wedding featured multiple dresses, a helicopter arrival, and a transformed sanctuary.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Denies Being Paid to End Target Boycott: 'The Struggle Continues'
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Breaks Silence on Target Boycott Payout Rumors

Inside the 40-day Target Fast, the $2 billion DEI demands, and why Jamal Bryant says no payout ended the boycott or the broader push for corporate accountability.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Alex Ocho134 days ago
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Spice Pivots from Gospel Back to Dancehall with 'Clean & Fresh'
Music

Spice Returns to Dancehall With ‘Clean & Fresh’ After Gospel Detour

Spice returns to her dancehall roots with 'Clean & Fresh,' following a gospel release earlier this year inspired by faith and personal transformation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
Bishop Marvin Sapp Announces Engagement to La'Boris Cole
Music

Bishop Marvin Sapp Reveals Surprise Engagement to Dr. La'Boris Cole

Bishop Marvin Sapp revealed his engagement to Dr. La'Boris Cole after turning what appeared to be a birthday celebration into a surprise proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Reverend Raphael Warnock Honors Richard Smallwood with HBCU Choirs Singing 'Total Praise'
Music

Reverend Raphael Warnock Joins HBCU Choirs to Honor Richard Smallwood With ‘Total Praise’

Honoring the Atlanta-born, D.C.-raised composer behind 'Total Praise,' the ceremony highlighted Smallwood’s career, Grammy nods, and influence on pop and gospel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Spice 'The Queen of the Dancehall' Drops Visuals for Gospel Track, 'God Don't Play About Me'
Music

Spice Steps Into Gospel With ‘God Don’t Play About Me’

The dancehall star unveiled a faith-driven release inspired by a deeply personal chapter in her life and career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
Donnie McClurkin.
Music

Donnie McClurkin Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I Will Be Vindicated'

The gospel star and pastor said he is "proactively cooperating fully with the appropriate processes and will vigorously defend to the fullest against this defamatory and baseless lawsuit."

Will Lavin189 days ago
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Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer & Pastor Donnie McClurkin Sued for Sexual Assault by Ex-Congregant
Pop Culture

Gospel Singer Donnie McClurkin Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegations by Former Congregant

The New York civil lawsuit alleges years of abuse beginning in the early 2000s, claims Donnie McClurkin’s attorney has denied.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Richard Smallwood, Gospel Giant Who Recorded with Destiny's Child, Dies at 77
Music

Richard Smallwood, Gospel Icon Whose Songs Were Covered by Destiny’s Child, Dies at 77

The Grammy-nominated composer helped shape modern gospel music through decades of influential work.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Whitney Houston Tops Gospel Charts More Than 10 Years After Her Death
Music

Whitney Houston Tops Gospel Charts More Than 10 Years After Her Death

Houston's rendition of 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' reached No. 1 on Billboard's top Gospel Streaming Songs for the week ending December 13.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago

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