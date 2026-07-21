The Stellar Awards are Giving Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Pastor Mike Jr. Their Flowers

Cobbs Leonard will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, recognizing a career that has turned powerhouse vocals, personal testimony, and worship music into a global platform. Pastor Mike Jr. will take home the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award for his chart success, ministry, and ability to bring gospel to new audiences.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Pastor Mike Jr. are getting their flowers at gospel music’s biggest celebration. The two stars will receive major career honors at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, taking place on August 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

“This honor means more to me than I can fully express,” Cobbs Leonard told EBONY. “Gospel music has given me a place to share my faith, my testimony and every part of my journey.”

She called the award “deeply humbling” and said it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with her platform.

The distinction comes during a dominant year for Cobbs Leonard at the Stellar Awards, who is nominated for Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year for TASHA. Her John Legend collaboration “Church” also scored a nomination.

Pastor Mike Jr. also made it clear that he views his honor as bigger than one artist. “It’s a testament to God’s faithfulness and the incredible people who have supported this journey,” he said. “I pray my music and ministry continue to inspire hope, faith, and purpose for generations to come.”

Kirk Franklin will host the “Feels Like Home”-themed ceremony, which will crown winners across 31 categories. Cobbs Leonard faces Darrel Walls, Jekalyn Carr, Kim Person, and Tye Tribbett for Artist of the Year.