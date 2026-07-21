The Stellar Awards are Giving Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Pastor Mike Jr. Their Flowers

Key Takeaways
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award and Pastor Mike Jr. will receive the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards in Charlotte on August 15.
- Cobbs Leonard, calling the honor “deeply humbling,” leads this year’s Stellar nominations with major nods for Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for TASHA, plus a nomination for her John Legend collab “Church.”
- Pastor Mike Jr. frames his award as a testament to God’s faithfulness and his supporters, while a Kirk Franklin–hosted, performance-packed ceremony will air August 29 on The Stellar Network and August 30 on BET.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Pastor Mike Jr. are getting their flowers at gospel music’s biggest celebration. The two stars will receive major career honors at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, taking place on August 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Cobbs Leonard will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, recognizing a career that has turned powerhouse vocals, personal testimony, and worship music into a global platform. Pastor Mike Jr. will take home the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award for his chart success, ministry, and ability to bring gospel to new audiences.
“This honor means more to me than I can fully express,” Cobbs Leonard told EBONY. “Gospel music has given me a place to share my faith, my testimony and every part of my journey.”
She called the award “deeply humbling” and said it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with her platform.
The distinction comes during a dominant year for Cobbs Leonard at the Stellar Awards, who is nominated for Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year for TASHA. Her John Legend collaboration “Church” also scored a nomination.
Pastor Mike Jr. also made it clear that he views his honor as bigger than one artist. “It’s a testament to God’s faithfulness and the incredible people who have supported this journey,” he said. “I pray my music and ministry continue to inspire hope, faith, and purpose for generations to come.”
Kirk Franklin will host the “Feels Like Home”-themed ceremony, which will crown winners across 31 categories. Cobbs Leonard faces Darrel Walls, Jekalyn Carr, Kim Person, and Tye Tribbett for Artist of the Year.
The show’s packed performance slate includes PJ Morton, John P. Kee, Le’Andria Johnson, Aaron Cole, Jekalyn Carr, Childlike CiCi, Melvin Crispell III, and Tye Tribbett with ABLAZE. Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz will hit the stage with Isaac Carree and Jazze Pha.
First launched in 1985, the Stellar Awards became the first nationally televised awards show dedicated exclusively to gospel music.
Produced by Central City Productions, the ceremony will premiere on The Stellar Network on August 29 before landing on BET on August 30.