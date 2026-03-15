Pastor Jamal Bryant Breaks Silence on Target Boycott Payout Rumors

Pastor Jamal Bryant is pushing back against accusations that he accepted money to call off the “Target Fast,” addressing the backlash during a recent episode of his podcast and insisting that neither he nor his team received financial incentives to end the campaign.
Speaking on his podcast Let’s Be Clear, Bryant acknowledged the controversy surrounding his decision to publicly declare the fast over earlier this week. He said the move sparked confusion among supporters who believed the broader boycott of Target had been abandoned.
Bryant clarified that the fast — a faith-based action connected to the protest — was only one element of a larger movement focused on corporate accountability, and said speculation about financial motives was inaccurate.
“Absolutely not a dime for even our meetings,” he told Capital B Atlanta. “I bought my own plane ticket, bought my own hotel. Target has never even bought me lunch.”
The Atlanta-based pastor also admitted the decision to end the fast was poorly received by the community that helped sustain the effort. “This week, I failed… I called for the end of the Target Fast,” he said on the podcast.
According to RetailWire, the fast itself emerged in 2025 as a faith-driven extension of an existing boycott that began in Cleveland and Minneapolis, initially organized by civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong and former Ohio state senator Nina Turner.
Bryant said he joined the effort after noticing that the Black church had not yet been formally integrated into the organizing strategy, prompting him to launch the 40-day fast during the Lent season between Ash Wednesday and Easter.
Participants were encouraged to abstain from shopping at Target while pushing for several specific commitments. Organizers called on the retailer to restore diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, complete a $2 billion investment tied to initiatives announced after the murder of George Floyd, increase financial partnerships with Black-owned banks, and expand collaborations with historically Black colleges and universities.
Bryant said the initiative generated large-scale participation, with roughly 300,000 people signing up to take part in the fast and redirecting spending toward Black-owned businesses.
According to Bryant, Target has fulfilled about 97% of its $2 billion pledge and has invested millions in HBCU programming and community organizations, though support for Black banks remains unresolved.
The controversy surrounding the fast arrives amid broader scrutiny of Target’s approach to diversity initiatives. The retailer has faced criticism in recent years after internal leadership changes and the departure of executives who previously supported DEI-related programs, developments that have fueled ongoing consumer activism.
Despite ending the formal fast, Bryant emphasized that the greater effort remains active and that no one has been instructed to resume shopping at Target stores. “The struggle continues, and the best is yet to come,” he said.