Pastor Jamal Bryant Breaks Silence on Target Boycott Payout Rumors

Pastor Jamal Bryant is pushing back against accusations that he accepted money to call off the “Target Fast,” addressing the backlash during a recent episode of his podcast and insisting that neither he nor his team received financial incentives to end the campaign. Speaking on his podcast Let’s Be Clear, Bryant acknowledged the controversy surrounding his decision to publicly declare the fast over earlier this week. He said the move sparked confusion among supporters who believed the broader boycott of Target had been abandoned.

Bryant clarified that the fast — a faith-based action connected to the protest — was only one element of a larger movement focused on corporate accountability, and said speculation about financial motives was inaccurate. “Absolutely not a dime for even our meetings,” he told Capital B Atlanta. “I bought my own plane ticket, bought my own hotel. Target has never even bought me lunch.” The Atlanta-based pastor also admitted the decision to end the fast was poorly received by the community that helped sustain the effort. “This week, I failed… I called for the end of the Target Fast,” he said on the podcast. According to RetailWire, the fast itself emerged in 2025 as a faith-driven extension of an existing boycott that began in Cleveland and Minneapolis, initially organized by civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong and former Ohio state senator Nina Turner. Bryant said he joined the effort after noticing that the Black church had not yet been formally integrated into the organizing strategy, prompting him to launch the 40-day fast during the Lent season between Ash Wednesday and Easter.