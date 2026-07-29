Bishop Marvin Sapp Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for ‘Restoration’ Era

Key Takeaways
- Bishop Marvin Sapp is partnering with Roc Nation to distribute his upcoming gospel album Restoration, his 17th project and ninth live recording, led by the single “He’s Not Finished,” arriving August 21.
- Sapp calls the deal a “full circle moment,” crediting longtime collaborator Stanley Brown and framing the album’s renewal theme as another example that “with God all things are possible.”
- The move comes after a headline-heavy year that included Sapp’s lavish wedding to Dr. La’Boris Cole-Sapp and ongoing responses to criticism over his viral “close the doors” fundraising remarks.
Bishop Marvin Sapp is making one of the biggest business moves of his career. The gospel powerhouse has partnered with Roc Nation to distribute his upcoming album, Restoration, marking the first time one of the genre's most influential voices will release a project through Jay-Z's entertainment company. The album is expected this fall, with its lead single, "He's Not Finished," arriving August 21.
According to Billboard, Restoration will be Sapp's 17th album and ninth live recording, with the singer saying the project naturally took shape around themes of renewal before Roc Nation entered the picture.
"God has blown my mind during every step of my career," Sapp said in a statement. "Partnering with Roc Nation to distribute my music is something that I would have never thought possible, yet it is another reminder that—as the scripture says—with God all things are possible."
Sapp also described the deal as a "full circle moment," pointing to longtime collaborator Stanley Brown, who produced and wrote songs on his 1999 album Nothing Else Matters. "I look forward to releasing this new music," Sapp added. "I believe it will be a blessing to all who hear it."
Roc Nation Distribution is equally bullish on the collaboration. "Marvin Sapp is a talented, award-winning artist whose impact spans generations," said company president Krystian Santini, who welcomed the singer to the Roc Nation Distribution family.
Brown, whose Timeless Music Group helped broker the agreement alongside TITLE 9, said the partnership represents a larger effort to expand Roc Nation's presence in gospel with artists who have helped shape the genre.
The announcement follows a headline-making year for Sapp. In March, he married Dr. La'Boris Cole-Sapp in a lavish ceremony at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration generated buzz online for its helicopter entrance and elaborate production before the couple publicly pushed back against claims that church money funded the event.
During an Easter service, Cole-Sapp dismissed the rumors, saying she personally paid for the helicopter and emphasizing that both she and her husband have multiple streams of income.
It also comes after Sapp spent much of the past year responding to lingering fallout from his viral "close the doors" fundraising controversy. The pastor has consistently maintained that his comments during a 2024 church convention were intended to create a focused environment during the offering—not prevent anyone from leaving.