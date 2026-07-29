Bishop Marvin Sapp Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for ‘Restoration’ Era

According to Billboard, Restoration will be Sapp's 17th album and ninth live recording, with the singer saying the project naturally took shape around themes of renewal before Roc Nation entered the picture.

Bishop Marvin Sapp is making one of the biggest business moves of his career. The gospel powerhouse has partnered with Roc Nation to distribute his upcoming album, Restoration , marking the first time one of the genre's most influential voices will release a project through Jay-Z's entertainment company. The album is expected this fall, with its lead single, "He's Not Finished," arriving August 21.

"God has blown my mind during every step of my career," Sapp said in a statement. "Partnering with Roc Nation to distribute my music is something that I would have never thought possible, yet it is another reminder that—as the scripture says—with God all things are possible."

Sapp also described the deal as a "full circle moment," pointing to longtime collaborator Stanley Brown, who produced and wrote songs on his 1999 album Nothing Else Matters. "I look forward to releasing this new music," Sapp added. "I believe it will be a blessing to all who hear it."

Roc Nation Distribution is equally bullish on the collaboration. "Marvin Sapp is a talented, award-winning artist whose impact spans generations," said company president Krystian Santini, who welcomed the singer to the Roc Nation Distribution family.

Brown, whose Timeless Music Group helped broker the agreement alongside TITLE 9, said the partnership represents a larger effort to expand Roc Nation's presence in gospel with artists who have helped shape the genre.

The announcement follows a headline-making year for Sapp. In March, he married Dr. La'Boris Cole-Sapp in a lavish ceremony at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration generated buzz online for its helicopter entrance and elaborate production before the couple publicly pushed back against claims that church money funded the event.