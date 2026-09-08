Amanda Wicks Portrait

Amanda Wicks

Joined November 2015 | 109 posts
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Latest Stories

U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Americans Visiting Europe Amid Terror Threat

Amid a heightened possibility of terror attacks, the U.S. issued a travel warning for Americans visiting parts of Europe this summer.

Amanda Wicks3761 days ago
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Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend, Posts Murder Photos to Her Facebook

A Texas man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and posted murder photos on her Facebook account.

Amanda Wicks3761 days ago
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Compton Murder Rate Has Tripled in 2016

Compton's murder rate has tripled in 2016 due to an increase in gang violence.

Amanda Wicks3761 days ago
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Wife Wearing 'Stop Domestic Violence' T-Shirt Arrested for Domestic Violence

A wife in Main was arrested for domestic violence while wearing a "Stop Domestic Violence" shirt.

Amanda Wicks3766 days ago

Analyzing Your Spit May Be the Key to Finding Your True Love

Instant Chemistry, a gene-matching app, claims to help you find true love by analyzing your spit for compatibility.

Amanda Wicks3766 days ago
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Trump Reportedly Wants Another White Man as His Vice President

Donald Trump's campaign chairman says he wants a white man as his vice president.

Amanda Wicks3766 days ago
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McDonald's New 'Angry Birds' Green and Red Burgers Will Ruin Your Appetite

To mark the release of the new ‘Angry Birds’ movie, McDonald’s has debuted unappetizing green and red burgers.

Amanda Wicks3767 days ago
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Khloé Kardashian Schools Everyone on How to Get Over an Ex

Referencing who many feel is her ex Lamar Odom, Khloé said you can't keep loving people who are "destructive to you emotionally."

Amanda Wicks3767 days ago
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Woman Using Dead Daughter’s Eggs to Give Birth to a Grandchild

A 60-year-old woman is using her daughter’s eggs to give birth to a grandchild, and says her daughter was aware of the plan.

Amanda Wicks3767 days ago
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These Korean Popsicles Can Supposedly Cure Your Hangover

A popsicle from South Korea can supposedly cure your hangover.

Amanda Wicks3767 days ago
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Minority Teens Also Suffer When Their Parents Experience Racism

A new study suggests that minority teens also suffer when their parents are discriminated against.

Amanda Wicks3767 days ago
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Here's How to Access Every Single Facebook Post You Ever Shared (and Deleted)

Remember all that embarrassing stuff you posted to Facebook and then deleted? Here’s how you can access all of it.

Amanda Wicks3768 days ago

Ex-NYPD Cop Arrested for Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring

A former NYPD cop allegedly oversaw a prostitution ring that included 58 different websites, a report says.

Amanda Wicks3768 days ago
Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Dropping Another Book, Because Literature

'Time of the Twins' is the second book in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's sci-fi adventure series.

Amanda Wicks3769 days ago

Supreme Court Overturns All White Jury's Death Sentence Verdict

The Supreme Court overturned Timothy Tyrone Foster's death sentence from an all-white jury.

Amanda Wicks3769 days ago
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Louisiana Politician Proposed Law That Would Limit a Stripper's Weight

A politician in Louisiana proposed a law that would limit a stripper's weight to 160 pounds.

Amanda Wicks3773 days ago
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Twitter Had All of the Fun With #NationalSendaNudeDay

Twitter went wild for #NationalSendaNudeDay.

Amanda Wicks3773 days ago
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#BernieLostMe Explains Why Black Voters Didn't Back Bernie Sanders

Black voters on Twitter explain why they didn’t support Bernie Sanders with #BernieLostMe

Amanda Wicks3773 days ago

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