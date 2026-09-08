Amanda Wicks
Latest Stories
U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Americans Visiting Europe Amid Terror Threat
Amid a heightened possibility of terror attacks, the U.S. issued a travel warning for Americans visiting parts of Europe this summer.
Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend, Posts Murder Photos to Her Facebook
A Texas man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and posted murder photos on her Facebook account.
Compton Murder Rate Has Tripled in 2016
Compton's murder rate has tripled in 2016 due to an increase in gang violence.
Wife Wearing 'Stop Domestic Violence' T-Shirt Arrested for Domestic Violence
A wife in Main was arrested for domestic violence while wearing a "Stop Domestic Violence" shirt.
Analyzing Your Spit May Be the Key to Finding Your True Love
Instant Chemistry, a gene-matching app, claims to help you find true love by analyzing your spit for compatibility.
Trump Reportedly Wants Another White Man as His Vice President
Donald Trump's campaign chairman says he wants a white man as his vice president.
McDonald's New 'Angry Birds' Green and Red Burgers Will Ruin Your Appetite
To mark the release of the new ‘Angry Birds’ movie, McDonald’s has debuted unappetizing green and red burgers.
Khloé Kardashian Schools Everyone on How to Get Over an Ex
Referencing who many feel is her ex Lamar Odom, Khloé said you can't keep loving people who are "destructive to you emotionally."
Woman Using Dead Daughter’s Eggs to Give Birth to a Grandchild
A 60-year-old woman is using her daughter’s eggs to give birth to a grandchild, and says her daughter was aware of the plan.
These Korean Popsicles Can Supposedly Cure Your Hangover
A popsicle from South Korea can supposedly cure your hangover.
Minority Teens Also Suffer When Their Parents Experience Racism
A new study suggests that minority teens also suffer when their parents are discriminated against.
Here's How to Access Every Single Facebook Post You Ever Shared (and Deleted)
Remember all that embarrassing stuff you posted to Facebook and then deleted? Here’s how you can access all of it.
Ex-NYPD Cop Arrested for Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring
A former NYPD cop allegedly oversaw a prostitution ring that included 58 different websites, a report says.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Dropping Another Book, Because Literature
'Time of the Twins' is the second book in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's sci-fi adventure series.
Supreme Court Overturns All White Jury's Death Sentence Verdict
The Supreme Court overturned Timothy Tyrone Foster's death sentence from an all-white jury.
Louisiana Politician Proposed Law That Would Limit a Stripper's Weight
A politician in Louisiana proposed a law that would limit a stripper's weight to 160 pounds.
Twitter Had All of the Fun With #NationalSendaNudeDay
Twitter went wild for #NationalSendaNudeDay.
#BernieLostMe Explains Why Black Voters Didn't Back Bernie Sanders
Black voters on Twitter explain why they didn’t support Bernie Sanders with #BernieLostMe