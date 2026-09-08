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Quenton Narcisse

Joined July 2014 | 46 posts
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Latest Stories

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See What Happens When SexBots Chat Each Other on iMessage

Flipping the script.

Quenton Narcisse4605 days ago
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Adults in the U.S. Prefer Their Smartphones Instead of Sex

You said what now?

Quenton Narcisse4606 days ago
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Making Electronic Music on 30-year-old MS-DOS is Awesome

Technology has been good to us.

Quenton Narcisse4607 days ago

Google Glass is Being Beta Tested in New York Police Department

The NYPD is cooler than you.

Quenton Narcisse4607 days ago
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Notice Something New About Twitter? The Social Network Got a Redesign Today

Let the hating begin.

Quenton Narcisse4609 days ago
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WARNING: Scammers Are Targeting You Using Missed Calls

A new way to take your money.

Quenton Narcisse4609 days ago
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An Apple iPhone 5C Apparently Set a Girl's Pants on Fire While in School

Unapologetically flammable.

Quenton Narcisse4609 days ago

JC Penney's Twitter Account Got "Tipsy" During the Super Bowl

Slick marketing.

Quenton Narcisse4609 days ago
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10 People You Should Follow on Twitter For The Best Commentary During the Super Bowl

Get ready for the big game.

Quenton Narcisse4611 days ago
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Twine Canvas is the New "Boring" Tinder for Personalities Instead of Looks

Don't be so superficial.

Quenton Narcisse4612 days ago

Fake Apple Store Employee Hilariously Pranks Shoppers

Apple is going to be pissed...

Quenton Narcisse4612 days ago
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Google Chrome Releases Virtual LEGO Land

Childhood in your browser.

Quenton Narcisse4613 days ago
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Edward Snowden Has Been Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize

Can he win?

Quenton Narcisse4614 days ago
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Over 100,000 People Want Justin Bieber Deported, According to This Online Petition

The White House must now respond.

Quenton Narcisse4614 days ago

How Much TIme Have You Wasted on Facebook? Find Out Here

Do you want to know?

Quenton Narcisse4615 days ago
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'The Simpsons' Gave Us the Best Look at the Future of Google Glass Last Night

A look into the future?

Quenton Narcisse4616 days ago

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