Quenton Narcisse
Latest Stories
See What Happens When SexBots Chat Each Other on iMessage
Flipping the script.
Adults in the U.S. Prefer Their Smartphones Instead of Sex
You said what now?
Making Electronic Music on 30-year-old MS-DOS is Awesome
Technology has been good to us.
Google Glass is Being Beta Tested in New York Police Department
The NYPD is cooler than you.
Notice Something New About Twitter? The Social Network Got a Redesign Today
Let the hating begin.
WARNING: Scammers Are Targeting You Using Missed Calls
A new way to take your money.
An Apple iPhone 5C Apparently Set a Girl's Pants on Fire While in School
Unapologetically flammable.
JC Penney's Twitter Account Got "Tipsy" During the Super Bowl
Slick marketing.
10 People You Should Follow on Twitter For The Best Commentary During the Super Bowl
Get ready for the big game.
Twine Canvas is the New "Boring" Tinder for Personalities Instead of Looks
Don't be so superficial.
Fake Apple Store Employee Hilariously Pranks Shoppers
Apple is going to be pissed...
Over 100,000 People Want Justin Bieber Deported, According to This Online Petition
The White House must now respond.
How Much TIme Have You Wasted on Facebook? Find Out Here
Do you want to know?
'The Simpsons' Gave Us the Best Look at the Future of Google Glass Last Night
A look into the future?