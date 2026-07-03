Golden Globe Awards

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Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Emily Blunt Almost Got the ‘Ick’ When John Krasinski Walked the Red Carpet

She admits she usually gets the ‘ick’ from turtlenecks — but John Krasinski changed her mind.

Holly Riordan78 days ago
Teyana Taylor with short black hair in a black dress, and Beyoncé with long blonde hair in a sparkly dress, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor on Getting Flowers From Beyoncé After Globes Win: ‘I Love Making Her Proud'

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist sent roses and a personalized note to Taylor after winning a Globe for her role in 'One Battle After Another.'

Alex Ocho184 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Chat at Golden Globes Sparks Lip-Readers' Theories About K-Pop

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly discussed K-pop during a viral Golden Globes interaction.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Joint Golden Globes Appearance
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Joint Golden Globes Appearance

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz's friendship dates back nearly two decades, leading to renewed speculation after their Golden Globes outing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Ariana Grande, Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Wears 'ICE Out' Pin at 2026 Golden Globes

The singer's message comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Trace William Cowen186 days ago
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Wanda Sykes at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, and Bill Maher reacting to a joke about him.
Pop Culture

Wanda Sykes Hilariously Roasted an Unimpressed Bill Maher at Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes, Wanda Sykes joked that she would "love a little less" Bill Maher.

Joe Price186 days ago
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Colman Domingo Reveals 'Euphoria' Cast Didn't Get Full Scripts to Maintain Secrecy

'You were really in your own insular world,' said Domingo of filming the upcoming third season.

Alex Gonzalez186 days ago
'Sinners' Star Wunmi Mosaku Reveals Cute Baby Bump at Golden Globes
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Star Wunmi Mosaku Debuts Baby Bump on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Wunmi Mosaku hit the Golden Globes in a bright yellow Matthew Reisman gown — and made her pregnancy official in the process.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Teyana Taylor Had a Message for Black & Brown Women After Her Golden Globes Win
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Delivers Powerful Speech After Winning Her First Golden Globe

Teyana Taylor took the stage after her Golden Globe win with a message aimed at 'brown sisters and little brown girls' watching the show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Snoop Dogg at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Here's What Snoop Dogg Actually Said During Censored 2026 Golden Globes Moment

While presenting the award for Best Podcast at the 2026 Golden Globes, Snoop was censored after dropping some expletives.

Joe Price186 days ago
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Dame Helen Mirren Thanks The Golden Globes for 'Two Large Balls'
Pop Culture

Helen Mirren’s Golden Globes Speech Includes a Joke About ‘Two Large Balls’

Dame Helen Mirren was honored at Golden Eve, where her acceptance speech included a cheeky moment that quickly stole the room.

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
(L-R) Amy Poehler, James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says Amy Poehler's Kathryn Bigelow Marriage Joke 'Went too Far'

Back in 2013, Poehler poked fun at the two directors' marriage, as well as Bigelow's award-winning 'Zero Dark Thirty.'

tara mahadevan207 days ago

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