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The three members of BIGBANG on stage, wearing colorful and edgy outfits, smiling and posing energetically under bright stage lights.
Music

BIGBANG Announces 31-Show World Stadium Tour for 20th Anniversary

The K-pop icons will play 31 stadium shows across Asia, North America, Europe and Australia beginning in August 2026.

Alex Ocho36 days ago
G-Dragon in a pink suit and black bow tie stands outdoors, wearing glasses. The background features modern architecture and greenery.
Music

G-Dragon’s Agency Apologizes After K-Pop Star Wears Shirt with Racial Slur During Concert

G-Dragon’s agency issued an apology after he wore a shirt with a racial slur during a Macau performance.

Mark Elibert74 days ago
Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung of BIGBANG perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Music

K-Pop Pioneers BigBang Announce World Tour, Tease 'Restart' During Coachella Performance

The three-piece will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group with a world tour.

Joe Price88 days ago
Jacob & Co.
Style

Jacob & Co. and G-Dragon Celebrate South Korea Boutique Opening With $1 Million Timepiece

The bespoke Astronomia timepiece features white diamonds and multi-colored sapphires.

Jaelani Turner-Williams504 days ago
palace Vivienne Westwood
Style

10 Best Releases Worth Buying This Week: Palace x Vivienne Westwood, JOOPITER x PEACEMINUSONE, And More

First-ever Uniqlo: C menswear, AC Milan x Off-White and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park678 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup April 18 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the latest Peaceminusone G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 to the 'Crop' Adidas Campus 80s, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1186 days ago
Adidas Campus 80 'Crop'
Style

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the latest Peaceminusone G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 to the 'Crop' Adidas Campus 80s, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1186 days ago
Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 'Black/White' DH2482 101 Pair
Sneakers

Peaceminusone's Next Nike Kwondo 1 Collab Drops This Month

K-pop star G-Dragon's fashion label Peaceminus and Nike's Kwondo 1 silhouette is releasing in a new colorway in April 2023. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1199 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup February 22
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo1 to the brand new Air Jordan 1 inspired by Michael Jordan's frat, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1606 days ago
Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 DH2482 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo1 to the brand new Air Jordan 1 inspired by Michael Jordan's frat, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1606 days ago
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Air Jordan 4 IV Fire Red 2020 Release Date DC7770 160 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan IV to 'Bruce Lee' Nike Kobe 5 Protro, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2061 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 10
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Nike Kobe, 'Miro' Air Jordan VII & More

Players paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, the 'Miro' Air Jordan VII, and Off-White x Nike collabs highlight this week's best NBA tunnel sneakers.

Mike DeStefano2361 days ago
Rappers Power Rankings
Sneakers

A Power Ranking of Rapper Sneaker Collaborations

Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar? Who has the best sneakers right now.

Matt Welty2381 days ago
Best Sneaker Collabs 2019
Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2019

Some of the year's top sneaker collabs include Travis Scott Air Jordans and more. Here are Complex's picks for best sneaker collaborations of 2019.

Matt Welty2395 days ago

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