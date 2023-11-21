Video Shows 'Possessed' Woman Being Removed From Flight After Wailing and Climbing Over Seats

The incident took another turn when another passenger, dressed in a gray beanie, walked down the aisles warning her fellow travelers that what they were witnessing was so much more than just an unruly person.

“This is actual evidence that there’s a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of y’all,” said the individual, adding that the woman was possessed by the devil before surveying which commuters have a relationship with Jesus Christ. “All hell is about to break loose, and y’all are getting evidence of it.” The gray-dressed passenger is later heard singing gospel hymns in a different part of the video.

As the situation continued to spiral out of control, a flight attendant is heard over the loudspeaker asking everyone to return to their seats. By the end of the video, a police officer is seen on the plane to remove the troubled passenger.

It’s not clear what caused the incident, if any members of the cabin were injured during the ordeal, nor if the disturbed woman was charged with any crimes.

An increasing trend of airline incidents have been making headlines lately. Whether it’s alleged “Instagram famous” people hurling expletives at other passengers, or the flight crew fighting off a swarm of mosquitos, how friendly are the skies after all?

Over the summer, footage of a woman named Tiffany Gomas went viral from her Florida-bound flight as she infamously proclaimed “that motherfucker back there is not real.” After causing a disturbance on the flight, which inspired countless reactions and memes, Gomas revealed she actually didn’t see anything at all and the moment came out of an argument with another passenger that was merely blown out of proportion.

Another terrifying situation nearly went down in October when an off-duty pilot, Joseph D. Emerson, who had reportedly earned his pilot certificate just months prior, allegedly attempted to stop a commercial flight’s engine mid-air. Emerson, who was charged with 80 counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment, claimed he had a nervous breakdown after having ingested psychedelic mushrooms and had not slept in more than 40 hours.

Not all commotions have been exclusively inside the aircraft either. Earlier this month, an Australian woman was arrested and charged after running onto the tarmac to catch her missed flight.



