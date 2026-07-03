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Airline Pilot Fired for Sending Fried Chicken and Watermelon to Black Supervisor
Life

A Fired Sunwing Pilot's Fried Chicken and Watermelon Email Was Ruled 'Grotesque'

Inside the racist email that cost a Sunwing pilot his career — and why an arbitrator said there was only one way to read it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Popeyes Working Overtime to Address 5.6% Sales Slump Amid Bankruptcies and Closures
Life

Popeyes Is Trying to Recover From Its Worst Quarter in 20 Years

Can ‘best in category’ food beat bankruptcies and brutal competition? Inside Popeyes’ high-stakes turnaround plan after its worst quarter in 20 years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Life

The Internet Reacts to KFC Adding New Pizza-Inspired 'Chizza' to Its Menu

The Chizza, which includes two fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, will be available nationwide Feb. 26.

Brad Callas875 days ago
Music

Toronto Went Wild For Free Dave's Hot Chicken On Drake's Birthday

Dave's Hot Chicken teamed up with Drake on his birthday to give out free chicken sliders at its US and Canada locations.

Alex Narvaez997 days ago
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Music

Irv Gotti Recalls Nas Shutting Down His Ecstacy-Fueled Idea to Drive Through Baltimore Hood in Sports Cars

Irv Gotti shared the story on a new episode of 'Drink Champs,' saying Nas was not keen on the possibility of being killed.

tara mahadevan1061 days ago
Paula Patton is pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Paula Patton Addresses Criticism Over Controversial Fried Chicken Recipe

Patton's original chicken recipe was shared to Instagram last month and has since gone viral thanks to widespread criticism of the methodology on display.

Trace William Cowen1563 days ago
Jack Harlow poses with a bucket of chicken
Music

Jack Harlow and KFC Announce New Partnership That Includes $250,000 Donation for Tornado Relief

Harlow has begun a new partnership with the iconic fried chicken staple, and their first order of business was a donation to the American Red Cross.

Brenton Blanchet1677 days ago
Photo taken outside of the Raising Cane's restaurant.
Life

Raising Cane's Sends Corporate Employees to Work in Restaurants Amid Staff Shortages

In an effort to deal with staff shortages, Raising Cane's has sent hundreds of corporate employees to hire new workers while also helping at various locations.

Jose Martinez1744 days ago
Jollibee
Life

Jollibee Faces Backlash After Customer Receives Deep Fried Towel Instead of Fried Chicken

Philippine fast food chain Jollibee is facing backlash after a customer claims she received a deep fried towel instead of her order of fried chicken.

Brad Callas1866 days ago
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popeyes
Pop Culture

Popeyes' Viral Chicken Sandwich Is Finally Coming to Canada

Mark September 14th in your calendars, fried chicken enthusiasts.

Coleman Molnar2136 days ago
kfc
Life

KFC Ditches 'Finger Lickin' Good' Promo Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Good chicken or not, do not lick your goddamn fingers around me.

Trace William Cowen2316 days ago
kfc
Life

Kentucky Woman Shoots Through KFC Drive-Thru Window After They Forgot Her Napkins

A Kentucky KFC was closed after a customer fired through the drive-thru window.

Alex Galbraith2451 days ago
kfc
Life

KFC Will Test Plant-Based 'Chicken' Alternative at Atlanta Restaurant

KFC will become the first national fast food restaurant to try the plant-based chicken.

tara mahadevan2517 days ago
quavo
Music

Quavo is Selling Sold-Out Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches for $1,000 Each

The Popeyes chicken sandwich has become highly coveted since selling out at a number of locations.

tara mahadevan2518 days ago
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kfc
Life

KFC’s Firelog That Smells Like Fried Chicken Sold Out in Hours

Call me when there's a firelog that smells like weed and burnt Pop-Tarts.

Trace William Cowen2772 days ago

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