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The finest restaurants in the country serving up deep-fried goodness during the COVID-19 lockdown.Coleman Molnar
From its early beginnings to the drama & violence surrounding it, here’s a brief timeline of the Popeyes fried chicken sandwich craze.Kevin Wong
We Asked Action Bronson About Nando's, Meal Deals and Other Important British FoodWil Jones
Announced on Monday, Drizzy joins Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others by taking his own minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.Brenton Blanchet