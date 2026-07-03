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Latest Stories
Sports
Manny Pacquiao's Trainer Says Floyd Mayweather Is Too Boring: "I've F*cking Fallen Asleep Twice at His Fights"
A lot of people will agree with Freddie Roach here.
Chris Yuscavage3979 days ago
Sports
Freddie Roach Claims 99 Percent of People Told Him Manny Pacquiao Beat Floyd Mayweather
Freddie Roach is crazy, right?
Chris Yuscavage4069 days ago
Sports
Freddie Roach Says He Would Not Be Surprised if Floyd Mayweather Dropped Out of the Fight
Less than a month until the trash-talk finally ends.
BJosephs4108 days ago
Sports
Manny Pacquiao's Trainer Is Already Calling Floyd Mayweather "Mr. 47 and 1"
Freddie Roach didn't have a lot of nice things to say about Floyd Mayweather today.
Chris Yuscavage4111 days ago