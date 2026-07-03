Freddie Roach

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Sports

Freddie Roach Says He Would Not Be Surprised if Floyd Mayweather Dropped Out of the Fight

Less than a month until the trash-talk finally ends.

BJosephs4108 days ago
Sports

Manny Pacquiao's Trainer Is Already Calling Floyd Mayweather "Mr. 47 and 1"

Freddie Roach didn't have a lot of nice things to say about Floyd Mayweather today.

Chris Yuscavage4111 days ago

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