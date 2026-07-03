Frank Dukes

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Producer Frank Dukes releases new solo project as Ging
Music

Super-Producer Frank Dukes Flies Solo as Ging on "Miracles"

The Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes has worked with countless big names like Drake, but for his latest project, he’ll be flying solo as Ging.

Erik Leijon1409 days ago
Frank Dukes debut mixtape 'The Way of Ging'
Music

Listen to Frank Dukes' New Project 'The Way of Ging' (UPDATE)

After producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Duke has released his debut beat tape, 'The Way of Ging.' Stream it now.

Brad Callas1704 days ago
frank dukes kingsway music library
Music

Frank Dukes' Kingsway Music Library Could Change Sampling Forever

The Canadian super-producer, who's worked with Drake, Rihanna, and The Weeknd, talks to us about his innovative venture, the Kingsway Music Library.

kelsey-adams2150 days ago
Mustafa "Stay Alive"
Music

Mustafa Takes His Anti-Gun Message To Toronto's Regent Park On Debut Single "Stay Alive"

The track features production from Frank Dukes and James Blake.

James Keith2317 days ago
Travis Scott performs during Lollapalooza.
Music

Here Are the Credits for Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD'

The 17-track project includes guest appearances by Drake, Frank Ocean, and The Weekend, as well as a production courtesy of Murda Beatz, Boi-1da, and Nineteen85.

Joshua Espinoza2906 days ago
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PnB Rock
Music

PnB Rock Shares 3 New Songs

One of the tracks is produced by the always reliable Frank Dukes.

Joe Price2979 days ago
Post Malone
Music

Taylor Swift on Post Malone's "Better Now": 'I'm So Jealous of That Song'

Taylor Swift praised Post Malone at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.

Joe Price2979 days ago
This is a picture of London on da Track.
Music

Frank Dukes, London On Da Track, and Other Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back at Russ

Producers aren't happy with Russ' comments that they should be blamed for bad music instead of rappers.

Eric Skelton3008 days ago
cabello havana fallon
Music

Producer Behind Camila Cabello's "Havana" Says Label and Radio Didn't Believe Song Would Be a Hit

Producer Frank Dukes shared an interesting tidbit on how Camila Cabello's label originally felt about "Havana."

Shawn Setaro3110 days ago
The GOAT Show: BADBADNOTGOOD
Music

The GOAT Show: BadBadNotGood Nominate the Greatest Of All Time

Chicken or beef pho? BadBadNotGood cast their vote

Complex Australia3503 days ago
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Music

Frank Dukes Is the Special Guest on Episode 33 of OVO Sound Radio

Frank Dukes joins Oliver El-Khatib on the 33rd episode of OVO Sound Radio.

Eric Diep3541 days ago
Music

Frank Dukes To Host Producer Sample Library Workshop This Weekend

The rising producer has worked with Drake, Kanye West, and Travi$ Scott previously.

Aaron Zorgel3720 days ago
Music

Meet Frank Dukes, Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Producer

The Toronto act behind tracks for Drake, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar shares his story of success.

Adam Aziz3738 days ago
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Music

Listen to River Tiber’s “West” f/ Daniel Caesar

Toronto’s dream team connects on the blissful neo-R&B cut.

Aaron Zorgel3803 days ago
Music

Drake’s 15 Best Sample Flips

40 & Boi-1da’s crates are deeper than you think.

Aaron Zorgel4068 days ago
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