Latest Stories
Super-Producer Frank Dukes Flies Solo as Ging on "Miracles"
The Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes has worked with countless big names like Drake, but for his latest project, he’ll be flying solo as Ging.
Listen to Frank Dukes' New Project 'The Way of Ging' (UPDATE)
After producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Duke has released his debut beat tape, 'The Way of Ging.' Stream it now.
Frank Dukes' Kingsway Music Library Could Change Sampling Forever
The Canadian super-producer, who's worked with Drake, Rihanna, and The Weeknd, talks to us about his innovative venture, the Kingsway Music Library.
Mustafa Takes His Anti-Gun Message To Toronto's Regent Park On Debut Single "Stay Alive"
The track features production from Frank Dukes and James Blake.
Here Are the Credits for Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD'
The 17-track project includes guest appearances by Drake, Frank Ocean, and The Weekend, as well as a production courtesy of Murda Beatz, Boi-1da, and Nineteen85.
PnB Rock Shares 3 New Songs
One of the tracks is produced by the always reliable Frank Dukes.
Taylor Swift on Post Malone's "Better Now": 'I'm So Jealous of That Song'
Taylor Swift praised Post Malone at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.
Frank Dukes, London On Da Track, and Other Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back at Russ
Producers aren't happy with Russ' comments that they should be blamed for bad music instead of rappers.
Producer Behind Camila Cabello's "Havana" Says Label and Radio Didn't Believe Song Would Be a Hit
Producer Frank Dukes shared an interesting tidbit on how Camila Cabello's label originally felt about "Havana."
The GOAT Show: BadBadNotGood Nominate the Greatest Of All Time
Chicken or beef pho? BadBadNotGood cast their vote
Frank Dukes Is the Special Guest on Episode 33 of OVO Sound Radio
Frank Dukes joins Oliver El-Khatib on the 33rd episode of OVO Sound Radio.
Frank Dukes To Host Producer Sample Library Workshop This Weekend
The rising producer has worked with Drake, Kanye West, and Travi$ Scott previously.
Meet Frank Dukes, Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Producer
The Toronto act behind tracks for Drake, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar shares his story of success.
Listen to River Tiber’s “West” f/ Daniel Caesar
Toronto’s dream team connects on the blissful neo-R&B cut.
Drake’s 15 Best Sample Flips
40 & Boi-1da’s crates are deeper than you think.