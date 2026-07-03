Fifty Shades Of Grey

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Jamie Dornan (L) and Dakota Johnson attend the "Fifty Shades of Grey" Fan First Screening at Ziegfeld Theatre on February 6, 2015 in New York City.
Pop Culture

A Billion-Dollar R-Rated Franchise Hits Netflix This March — All 3 Movies at Once

Remember the Red Room? The 'Fifty Shades' trilogy is streaming now, bringing the billion-dollar franchise back to Netflix.

Maggie Ekberg137 days ago
Amy Winehouse performs on stage
Pop Culture

Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Announced With ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson

Over a decade after the death of Amy Winehouse, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director Sam Taylor-Johnson has been tapped to helm a biopic about the singer.

Brad Callas1468 days ago
Actor Dakota Johnson from Netflix's "The Lost Daughter" attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York
Pop Culture

Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web' Looking to Cast ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson as Its Hero

'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Lost Daughter' actress Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web.'

Joe Price1627 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'mother!' New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall
Pop Culture

'Mother' Fans Are Pissed About Jennifer Lawrence's Razzies Nomination

'mother!' was among some of 2017's worst films to be nominated for a number of Razzies.

Khal3099 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes 'Fifty Shades' Record to Become Most-Watched Trailer of All Time

The Disney movie scores more than 120 million views in one day.

Jessica McKinney3532 days ago
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Pop Culture

Why Is the 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer a Horror Movie?

Is 'Fifty Shades Darker' supposed to be a ghost movie?

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3596 days ago
Pop Culture

'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fantastic Four' Tie at the Razzies For Worst Films of the Year

'Fifty Shades of Grey' takes home five Razzie Awards and is officially the worst film of the year.

erich4chi3794 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Uncensored Trailer for 'Fifty Shades of Black' Is Hilariously Filthy

The uncensored trailer for 'Fifty Shades of Black' has arrived, and it's so much better than the first one.

Christopher Spata3859 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fifty Shades of Black' Trailer Hints at a Different Kind of Debauchery

Marlon Wayans writes and stars in a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' parody called 'Fifty Shades of Black.'

erich4chi3894 days ago
Pop Culture

'Fifty Shades' Sequels Get Official Release Dates (Updated)

The second and third films in the "Fifty Shades" franchise area coming out around Valentine's Day in 2017 and 2018.

Christopher Spata4104 days ago
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Pop Culture

E.L. James' Husband Is Writing 'Fifty Shades Darker' Script

E.L. James, the author behind the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise, wanted to write the script for the sequel. Now her husband is doing it.

Christopher Spata4105 days ago
Pop Culture

The Director and Screenwriter Have Bailed on a 'Fifty Shades' Sequel

The director of "Fifty Shades of Grey" is not sticking around for a sequel, probably because E.L. James drove her nuts.

Christopher Spata4133 days ago
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Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Turned Down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Because She's Tired of Doing Nude Scenes

She also had to pass on 'Snowden' for different reasons.

ianservantes4133 days ago
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Pop Culture

You Can Hate-Watch The Unrated Version of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in May

If you're into it, the UNRATED edition of each and every shade of "Grey" is coming to Blu-ray in May.

Trace William Cowen4134 days ago
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Pop Culture

Samantha From "Sex and the City" Says Jamie Dorman Doesn't Look Like a Man

She won't be seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey."

ianservantes4147 days ago

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