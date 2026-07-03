Latest Stories
A Billion-Dollar R-Rated Franchise Hits Netflix This March — All 3 Movies at Once
Remember the Red Room? The 'Fifty Shades' trilogy is streaming now, bringing the billion-dollar franchise back to Netflix.
Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Announced With ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson
Over a decade after the death of Amy Winehouse, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director Sam Taylor-Johnson has been tapped to helm a biopic about the singer.
Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web' Looking to Cast ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson as Its Hero
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Lost Daughter' actress Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web.'
'Mother' Fans Are Pissed About Jennifer Lawrence's Razzies Nomination
'mother!' was among some of 2017's worst films to be nominated for a number of Razzies.
'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes 'Fifty Shades' Record to Become Most-Watched Trailer of All Time
The Disney movie scores more than 120 million views in one day.
Why Is the 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer a Horror Movie?
Is 'Fifty Shades Darker' supposed to be a ghost movie?
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fantastic Four' Tie at the Razzies For Worst Films of the Year
'Fifty Shades of Grey' takes home five Razzie Awards and is officially the worst film of the year.
Kim Basinger Will Play Christian Grey’s Ex-Lover in 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Mr. Grey will see you now.
Prestigious Actor Adam Sandler Leads 2016 Razzie Award Nominees
Fifty Shades of Awful.
The Uncensored Trailer for 'Fifty Shades of Black' Is Hilariously Filthy
The uncensored trailer for 'Fifty Shades of Black' has arrived, and it's so much better than the first one.
'Fifty Shades of Black' Trailer Hints at a Different Kind of Debauchery
Marlon Wayans writes and stars in a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' parody called 'Fifty Shades of Black.'
Marlon Wayans Will Write and Star in 'Fifty Shades of Black' Parody
Who could do it better?
'Fifty Shades' Sequels Get Official Release Dates (Updated)
The second and third films in the "Fifty Shades" franchise area coming out around Valentine's Day in 2017 and 2018.
E.L. James' Husband Is Writing 'Fifty Shades Darker' Script
E.L. James, the author behind the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise, wanted to write the script for the sequel. Now her husband is doing it.
The Director and Screenwriter Have Bailed on a 'Fifty Shades' Sequel
The director of "Fifty Shades of Grey" is not sticking around for a sequel, probably because E.L. James drove her nuts.
Emilia Clarke Turned Down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Because She's Tired of Doing Nude Scenes
She also had to pass on 'Snowden' for different reasons.
You Can Hate-Watch The Unrated Version of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in May
If you're into it, the UNRATED edition of each and every shade of "Grey" is coming to Blu-ray in May.
Samantha From "Sex and the City" Says Jamie Dorman Doesn't Look Like a Man
She won't be seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey."