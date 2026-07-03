Latest Stories
Emilia Clarke’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Nudity Experiences Led Her to Pass on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’
Emilia Clarke had a few minor roles before 'Game of Thrones' premiered on HBO, but her role as Daenerys Targaryen catapulted her to international stardom.
Atlanta Theater Shows 'Fifty Shades Freed' Instead of 'Black Panther, Hilarity Ensues
To quote one movie goer, "Dawgggggg."
Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas Team Up on 'Fifty Shades Darker' Track "Bom Bidi Bom"
Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas join forces on "Bom Bidi Bom," a song from the upcoming 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack.
Watch Zayn and Taylor Swift's New Video For "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
Watch Zayn and Taylor Swift's new video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."
Ellie Goulding Hints That Her Third Album is Coming Soon
Her first since 2012.
Marlon Wayans Will Write and Star in 'Fifty Shades of Black' Parody
Who could do it better?
Charges Dropped Against College Student Accused of Sexual Assault While Acting Out "50 Shades of Grey"
The judge found no probable cause during a preliminary hearing.
Samantha From "Sex and the City" Says Jamie Dorman Doesn't Look Like a Man
She won't be seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey."
University of Illinois at Chicago Student Charged with Sexual Assault After Acting Out "50 Shades of Grey"
This has gone too far.
Woman Arrested for Masturbating (While Handcuffed) During "50 Shades of Grey" Screening
The inevitable?
Danish Man Put On Blast for Seeing "50 Shades of Grey" Alone
A news team captured his shameful moment.
Lolo Jones Thinks Seeing "50 Shades of Grey" Is Wrong
Lolo Jones tweets her opinion on '50 Shades of Grey'.
Jessica Drake Explains How to Incorporate "50 Shades of Grey" Into Your Own Sex Life
If you want to learn the tricks of the trade, talk to a pro.
The Guidelines for Movies Not Landing an NC-17 Rating Are Ridiculous
No Sex Zone.
"50 Shades of Grey" Movie Sequels Are Happening
Two movie sequels to the upcoming "50 Shades of Grey" were officially announced today.
"50 Shades of Grey" Banned From Maylaysian Theaters
The "50 Shades of Grey" movie is banned from theaters in Malaysia for being too much like pornography.
John Oliver Apologizes for #NotMyChristian, Auditions for “50 Shades of Grey”
Better late than never? John Oliver just submitted his "50 Shades of Grey" audition tape.
Mercifully, The Tampon Scene Is Gone in "50 Shades of Grey"
The infamous "tampon scene" from the novel will not appear in the film adaptation of "50 Shades of Grey."