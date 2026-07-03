50 Shades Of Grey

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Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Nudity Experiences Led Her to Pass on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Emilia Clarke had a few minor roles before 'Game of Thrones' premiered on HBO, but her role as Daenerys Targaryen catapulted her to international stardom.

Joe Price2611 days ago
'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack
Music

Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas Team Up on 'Fifty Shades Darker' Track "Bom Bidi Bom"

Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas join forces on "Bom Bidi Bom," a song from the upcoming 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack.

Joshua Espinoza3444 days ago
Zayn and Taylor Swift "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
Music

Watch Zayn and Taylor Swift's New Video For "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

Watch Zayn and Taylor Swift's new video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Gavin Evans3458 days ago
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Pop Culture

Charges Dropped Against College Student Accused of Sexual Assault While Acting Out "50 Shades of Grey"

The judge found no probable cause during a preliminary hearing.

Julian Kimble4137 days ago
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Pop Culture

Samantha From "Sex and the City" Says Jamie Dorman Doesn't Look Like a Man

She won't be seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey."

ianservantes4146 days ago
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Pop Culture

Danish Man Put On Blast for Seeing "50 Shades of Grey" Alone

A news team captured his shameful moment.

ianservantes4167 days ago
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Sports

Lolo Jones Thinks Seeing "50 Shades of Grey" Is Wrong

Lolo Jones tweets her opinion on '50 Shades of Grey'.

Gavin Evans4167 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Drake Explains How to Incorporate "50 Shades of Grey" Into Your Own Sex Life

If you want to learn the tricks of the trade, talk to a pro.

Lauretta Charlton4172 days ago
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Pop Culture

"50 Shades of Grey" Movie Sequels Are Happening

Two movie sequels to the upcoming "50 Shades of Grey" were officially announced today.

Christopher Spata4179 days ago
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Pop Culture

"50 Shades of Grey" Banned From Maylaysian Theaters

The "50 Shades of Grey" movie is banned from theaters in Malaysia for being too much like pornography.

Christopher Spata4179 days ago
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Pop Culture

John Oliver Apologizes for #NotMyChristian, Auditions for “50 Shades of Grey”

Better late than never? John Oliver just submitted his "50 Shades of Grey" audition tape.

Doug Sibor4190 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mercifully, The Tampon Scene Is Gone in "50 Shades of Grey"

The infamous "tampon scene" from the novel will not appear in the film adaptation of "50 Shades of Grey."

Christopher Spata4194 days ago

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