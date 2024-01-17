FBG Duck Murder Case: Alleged Gang Members Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting

By April 2023, a sixth person, identified as Ralph “Teezy” Turpin, had also been charged with murder in aid of racketeering in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of FBG Duck.

The "Slide" artist's career as an artist began when he was a teenager, starting with the launch of the Fly Boy Gang (FBG) collective in Chicago. "Slide" quickly became a definining moment in drill music's rise, at one point seeing 21 Savage hopping on a remix of the 2018 hit.

FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was killed in a drive-by shooting in August 2020. Later that same year, fellow Chicago artist Lil Durk teased unreleased music on social media, including a track that featured an apparent diss aimed at FBG Duck. Duck's mother, LaSheena Weekly, quickly responded to the lyrics and urged Durk and other artists to "do something else besides dissing music."

Notably, Durk said multiple times in 2021 that he would no longer be mentioning late rap artists in his music. More recently, FBG Duck's mother invited Lil Durk to meet with her and the Mothers of Peace organization to discuss the ongoing issue of gun violence.