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police
Life

Man Appears to Broadcast His Death on Facebook Live Following Police Chase

Indianapolis police believe a man who was fatally shot by an officer streamed his own death on Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Joe Price2264 days ago
Michigan Avenue remains mostly dormant due to coronavirus pandemic
Life

Massive Crowd Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines to Attend House Party in Chicago

The party occurred in the city's COVID-19 epicenter.

Xavier Hamilton2274 days ago
Natty Light College Graduation Commencement
Life

Natty Light to Throw Virtual College Commencement Ceremony Featuring Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban, and More

Natty Light’s Worldwide Commencement Ceremony will be held on May 14.

Jose Martinez2291 days ago
Trump
Life

Florida Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump Over Soleimani's Death on Facebook Live

Chauncy Lump made the the threats earlier this month on Facebook Live: "He killed my leader. Please tell me where is Donald Trump?"

Joshua Espinoza2380 days ago
alex jones infowars
Life

New Facebook Ban Gets Rid of Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, and More

The platform also banned Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and 'InfoWars.'

Hannah Lifshutz2634 days ago
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watch
Life

Facebook's New 'Watch Party' Feature Lets You Watch Videos With Friends

Facebook Live is introducing a new feature called Watch Party that allows pals in Facebook groups to stream clips together—from dog videos to Jada Pinkett Smith’s new show—and interact while they’re doing it.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2916 days ago
Gun
Life

Man Suffers Gunshot Wound to the Head in Facebook Live Video

26-year-old Devyn Holmes is currently on life support.

Julia Reiss3029 days ago
This is a photo of police.
Life

Man Who Filmed Suspected Drug Dealers Killed on Facebook Live

The shooter turned himself into police custody early Tuesday morning.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3064 days ago
Snapchat
Life

Snapchat Won't Allow Users to Broadcast Live

The social network is finally getting a Live video feature, but users won't be able to broadcast.

Danielle Corcione3083 days ago
FB London HQ
Life

Family of Man Murdered by Cleveland ‘Facebook Killer’ Is Suing Facebook

The family is seeking $25,000 in damges and legal fees.

Julia Reiss3091 days ago
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Alexandra Shipp on Complex Facebook Live
Pop Culture

Watch 'Tragedy Girls' Star Alexandra Shipp Spin The Wheel of Death

Shipp tells us what it was like to fight Craig Robinson on-screen.

Khal3190 days ago
Yvonne Orji on 'Keeping Up With Kulture'
Pop Culture

We Played "F**k, Marry, Kill" With 'Insecure's Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly on 'Insecure,' stopped by to talk Tasha, Molly's Chicago moves, and more.

Khal3267 days ago
Image via YouTube
Life

Lit Florida Man Chugs Whiskey and Livestreams Wild Police Chase on Facebook Live

Ryan Stiles is the latest participant in a long, shameful line of 'Florida Man...' headlines.

Omar Burgess3283 days ago
Under Armour Curry 3 President Obama
Sneakers

Watch Us Unbox a Pair of Sneakers Made for President Obama

Watch Us Unbox a Pair of Stephen Curry Sneakers Made for President Obama.

Sole Collector3300 days ago
shooting
Life

Multiple People Injured in Myrtle Beach Shooting Streamed on Facebook Live

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in South Carolina that was partially streamed on Facebook Live.

Trace William Cowen3317 days ago
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Nike Uptempo All White Collection Unboxing
Sneakers

How to Win the "Triple White" Nike Uptempo Collection

Sole Collector unboxes and gives away the Nike Uptempo "Triple White" Collection.

Sole Collector3342 days ago
Jonathan Tucker on 'Keeping Up With Kulture'
Pop Culture

Jonathan Tucker Took Some Punishment for 'Kingdom'

Jonathan Tucker stopped by to talk the new season of 'Kingdom' and his role on 'American Gods.'

Khal3344 days ago

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