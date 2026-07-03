Evangeline Lilly

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Evangeline Lily.
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has 'Brain Damage' After Suffering Beach Concussion

The Marvel star, who recently retired from acting, said she's working on repairing her "cognitive decline."

Jaelani Turner-Williams196 days ago
Peyton Reed, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors attend the "Ant Man And The Wasp Quantumania" UK Gala Screening.
Pop Culture

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Sustains Worst Box Office Drop for an MCU Movie

Despite finishing atop the domestic box office for a second straight week, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' had the largest decline for a title in the MCU.

Jose Martinez1237 days ago
Ant-Man and the Wasp 2 cast Quantumania
Pop Culture

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ First Reactions Are In

Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase 5 with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' the third film in the Paul Rudd/Evangeline Lilly-starring franchise.

Brad Callas1257 days ago
kang kang kang is in the house folks
Pop Culture

Explosive 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Promises 'New Dynasty' Led by Jonathan Majors' Kang

The new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Jonathan Majors' Kang.

Zach Dionne1286 days ago
ant man new trailer has dropped watch it now
Pop Culture

Watch the New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer

Ahead of its February 2023 theatrical release, a new trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has been released. Returning as director is Peyton Reed.

Trace William Cowen1364 days ago
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Evangeline Lilly is pictured at a red carpet
Pop Culture

Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Attends D.C. Anti-Vax Rally, Faces Criticism for Comments on Vaccine Mandate

Lilly, who was previously criticized over similarly aligned remarks earlier in the global pandemic, said she attended a D.C. protest against mandates.

Trace William Cowen1633 days ago
sophie rona
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Slams Evangeline Lilly's Attitude Toward Social Distancing

Earlier this week, Vanessa Hudgens was also blasted for comments she made about the impact of coronavirus.

tara mahadevan2310 days ago
lost
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Apologizes After Disregarding Coronavirus Quarantine (UPDATE)

Here's to all those publicists pulling their hair out as their clients continue to share interesting takes on COVID-19.

Trace William Cowen2312 days ago
kid cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Joins Opioid Crisis Movie 'Dreamland' f/ Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly

Cudi joins Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly as an FDA investigator.

Alex Galbraith2663 days ago
Evangeline Lilly in 'Ant Man and the Wasp'
Pop Culture

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Peyton Reed Wants Wasp to Lead All-Female MCU Film

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ director Peyton Reed admitted that if an ‘Avengers’ featuring an all-female cast were to actually come to fruition, he believes that Wasp should be the one leading the group.

Jose Martinez2893 days ago
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Jeff Goldblum The Fly
Pop Culture

'Ant-Man and the Fly' Mashup Is the Actual Biggest Crossover Event in History

Ant-Man gets a new partner in the Funny or Die mashup. In the clip, the Marvel superhero is joined by Jeff Goldblum's the Fly instead of Evangeline Lilly's Wasp.

Victoria L. Johnson2899 days ago
Paul Rudd Ant man premiere
Pop Culture

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Becomes Marvel's 20th No. 1 Opening With $76.5 Million Debut

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' brought in $76.5 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, beating out the original 'Ant-Man,' which debuted with $57 million in 2015.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2933 days ago
Evangeline Lilly ant Man
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Wants Us to 'Put as Much Pressure as Possible' on Marvel for an All-Women MCU Movie

After suiting up as the Wasp in Marvel's latest film, Evangeline Lilly is fanning the flames of rumors that an all-women MCU/'Avengers' film could be in the cards.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2938 days ago
Evangeline Lilly
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Says 'Misogynistic' Stunt Coordinator on 'Lost' Led Her to Get 'Open Wounds'

"I felt it was him saying, 'I’m going to put you in your place for standing up to me,'" the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress said.

Victoria L. Johnson2983 days ago
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Ant Man and the Wasp
Pop Culture

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer Introduces Villain

Watch the latest trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'

Victoria L. Johnson3001 days ago
Evangeline Lilly in 'Ant Man and the Wasp'
Pop Culture

Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp’

The sequel to Marvel's 'Ant-Man' hits theaters on July 6.

Khal3092 days ago

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