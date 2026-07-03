Latest Stories
Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has 'Brain Damage' After Suffering Beach Concussion
The Marvel star, who recently retired from acting, said she's working on repairing her "cognitive decline."
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Sustains Worst Box Office Drop for an MCU Movie
Despite finishing atop the domestic box office for a second straight week, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' had the largest decline for a title in the MCU.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ First Reactions Are In
Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase 5 with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' the third film in the Paul Rudd/Evangeline Lilly-starring franchise.
Explosive 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Promises 'New Dynasty' Led by Jonathan Majors' Kang
The new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Jonathan Majors' Kang.
Watch the New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Ahead of its February 2023 theatrical release, a new trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has been released. Returning as director is Peyton Reed.
Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Attends D.C. Anti-Vax Rally, Faces Criticism for Comments on Vaccine Mandate
Lilly, who was previously criticized over similarly aligned remarks earlier in the global pandemic, said she attended a D.C. protest against mandates.
Sophie Turner Slams Evangeline Lilly's Attitude Toward Social Distancing
Earlier this week, Vanessa Hudgens was also blasted for comments she made about the impact of coronavirus.
Evangeline Lilly Apologizes After Disregarding Coronavirus Quarantine (UPDATE)
Here's to all those publicists pulling their hair out as their clients continue to share interesting takes on COVID-19.
Kid Cudi Joins Opioid Crisis Movie 'Dreamland' f/ Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly
Cudi joins Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly as an FDA investigator.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Peyton Reed Wants Wasp to Lead All-Female MCU Film
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ director Peyton Reed admitted that if an ‘Avengers’ featuring an all-female cast were to actually come to fruition, he believes that Wasp should be the one leading the group.
'Ant-Man and the Fly' Mashup Is the Actual Biggest Crossover Event in History
Ant-Man gets a new partner in the Funny or Die mashup. In the clip, the Marvel superhero is joined by Jeff Goldblum's the Fly instead of Evangeline Lilly's Wasp.
'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Becomes Marvel's 20th No. 1 Opening With $76.5 Million Debut
'Ant-Man and The Wasp' brought in $76.5 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, beating out the original 'Ant-Man,' which debuted with $57 million in 2015.
Evangeline Lilly Wants Us to 'Put as Much Pressure as Possible' on Marvel for an All-Women MCU Movie
After suiting up as the Wasp in Marvel's latest film, Evangeline Lilly is fanning the flames of rumors that an all-women MCU/'Avengers' film could be in the cards.
Paul Rudd Mansplains How to Save the World in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Teaser
Ant-Man has a plan to save the world.
Evangeline Lilly Says 'Misogynistic' Stunt Coordinator on 'Lost' Led Her to Get 'Open Wounds'
"I felt it was him saying, 'I’m going to put you in your place for standing up to me,'" the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress said.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer Introduces Villain
Watch the latest trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'
Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp’
The sequel to Marvel's 'Ant-Man' hits theaters on July 6.