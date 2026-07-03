Eric Bledsoe

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Shanghai Sharks point guard Eric Bledsoe during the team's recent playoff game
Sports

Eric Bledsoe Responds to Chinese Basketball Association Disqualifying Shanghai Sharks for Fixing Playoff Games

The Chinese Basketball Association on Monday announced that the Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons are disqualified from the playoffs for "fixing" games.

Brad Callas1188 days ago
Eric Bledsoe #12 of the Los Angeles Clippers
Sports

Former NBA Player Eric Bledsoe Arrested for Domestic Violence After Allegedly Slapping Girlfriend

Former NBA point guard Eric Bledsoe, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers, was arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.

Joe Price1360 days ago
Eric Bledsoe reacts against the Brooklyn Nets.
Sports

Eric Bledsoe Ejected After Throwing Ball at Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe engaged in a brief game of dodgeball before players got into their posturing showdown that got the latter ejected.

Jose Martinez2661 days ago
Paul George All Star Game 2019
Sports

The 12 Players Who Deserve More Respect in the NBA Today

While some on the ensuing list are paid quite handsomely—there are four max players on here—they’re still not getting their real due.  

countcenci2705 days ago
James Harden celebrates making a three pointer.
Sports

From Pettiest Moment to Best Social Media Burn: Complex's 2018 NBA Awards

We're not here to offer up our MVP picks (you can read all about the debate between LeBron James or James Harden somewhere else). We're here to recall the most gloriously disrespectful moment we've maybe ever seen on a basketball court.

Adam Caparell3011 days ago
Advertisement
Eric Bledsoe traded to Bucks.
Sports

Eric Bledsoe Finally Got the Trade He Wanted and NBA Fans Are Freaking Out

The Suns traded Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe and a first-round pick on Tuesday morning.

Chris Yuscavage3175 days ago
Eric Bledsoe guards LeBron James.
Sports

Did LeBron Play a Role in Eric Bledsoe Asking to Be Traded?

Some people are wondering if LeBron James had anything to do with Eric Bledsoe asking out of Phoenix.

Chris Yuscavage3187 days ago
Eric Bledsoe is up in arms.
Sports

Did Eric Bledsoe Request a Trade From the Suns on Twitter?

With the Phoenix Suns settling into the NBA cellar, Eric Bledsoe may have secretly indicated on Twitter that he doesn't want to be on the team anymore.

Jose Martinez3190 days ago
Nicki Minaj and Drake at FamJam
Sports

Drake Thinks He Lost Fam Jam Because Draymond Green Rigged It

For Draymond Green, though, winning "never gets old."

juliarp3276 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

John Wall Says He Talks to DeMarcus Cousins About Playing Together 'All the Time'

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins on the same NBA team? Wall says it could happen sooner or later.

Gavin Evans3518 days ago
Advertisement
This Image is removed
Sports

The Most Embarrassing Ankle-Breakers of 2015

These are the top crossovers of the year.

Maurice Peebles3876 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Eric Bledsoe Balled in the "Drake vs. Lil Wayne" Air Jordan IIIs Last Night

Phoenix Suns' point guard Eric Bledsoe wears the "Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour" Air Jordan III on-court.

Amir Ismael3885 days ago
Sports

DeMarcus Cousins Scores 91 Points in a Charity Basketball Game

DeMarcus Cousins scores a whopping 91 points in a charity basketball game.

Dana Scott3996 days ago
Sports

Eric Bledsoe Ejected For Arguing Call That Went In His Favor

Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe gets ejected after arguing a call that went in his favor.

Gavin Evans4119 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App