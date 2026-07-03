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From Madonna to Chris Brown, these are the 35 biggest music scandals and shocking industry moments of all time.Complex
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
Tyler Adams, the 19-year-old phenom who plays for the Red Bulls, is about to take his talents to Europe. But whatever you do, don't compare the next American soccer phenom to Freddy Adu.Matt Welty
Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy,' starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, misses the mark.Kevin Hall