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Tottenham Hotspur Fan Arrested After Tossing Banana Peel at Black Arsenal Player
Tottenham has promised a ban for the fan.
Manchester United Warm Up for New Season by Facing James Corden and 100 Children
Manchester United is one of the most celebrated sports outfits in the world, but the Old Trafford–based soccer club recently faced a fresh challenge: a match versus a prominent late night talk-show host and 100 children.
Sports World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid for Juventus
It's official: arguably the most popular athlete in the world is leaving his team. After nine seasons with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is transferring to Juventus. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid.
Here's a Crazy Premier League Goal Worth At Least 20-30 Seconds of Your Life
In the English Premier League, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores a bonkers goal to tie up the game (briefly anyway) against Swansea City.
ISIS Bans Citizens From Wearing Soccer Gear, Threatens to Give Them 80 Lashes
ISIS has threatened to give citizens 80 lashes for wearing FIFA gear.
Nike Is Paying $87 Million Per Season to Sponsor Chelsea FC
Nike and Chelsea FC have agreed to the second-biggest sponsorship deal in English soccer for $87 million per season.
Optus Snatches EPL Broadcast Rights, but How Do We Watch It?
Optus score the broadcast rights for the English Premier League, but provide no info about how fans will watch it
Manchester United Fan Arrested After Sending Incredibly Racist Tweet to Arsenal Striker Danny Welbeck
What he tweeted is really sickening.
Bloody Fight Erupts Between Chelsea and Tottenham Fans Outside Wembley Stadium
Watch for bits of blood, banter, and spilled beer. Bonus: policemen on horses bodying fans.
Was Coutinho’s Goal Against Manchester City Really Uploaded to PornHub Under “Pure Filth”?
Coutinho's strike really was orgasmic, FWIW.
English Soccer Player Adam Johnson Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl
The Sunderland midfielder was taken into custody this morning.
What the Atlanta Hawks and an English Soccer Club Can Learn From Each Other
Two of the biggest surprises in basketball and soccer this season share more in common than you'd think.
The Key to Soccer's Hottest Playing Style: What Is an Emre Can?
Liverpool's Emre Can is the key to unlocking the swag of the back three.
#TBT: Watch This Awesome Premier League Ad From 1995
In celebration of #TBT, check out this awesome Premier League video from 1995.
12 Resolutions for the Modern Day Sports Fan
Happy New Year, kids. Let's make 2015 the year of the supporter with 12 Resolutions for the modern Day Sports Fan.