English Premier League

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Manchester United
Sports

Manchester United Warm Up for New Season by Facing James Corden and 100 Children

Manchester United is one of the most celebrated sports outfits in the world, but the Old Trafford–based soccer club recently faced a fresh challenge: a match versus a prominent late night talk-show host and 100 children.

Aaron C. Mansfield2903 days ago
Witters Sport
Sports

Sports World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid for Juventus

It's official: arguably the most popular athlete in the world is leaving his team. After nine seasons with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is transferring to Juventus. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid.

Aaron C. Mansfield2931 days ago
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores a crazy goal against Swansea City.
Sports

Here's a Crazy Premier League Goal Worth At Least 20-30 Seconds of Your Life

In the English Premier League, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scores a bonkers goal to tie up the game (briefly anyway) against Swansea City.

Gavin Evans3483 days ago
Agnieszka Mieszczak
Sports

ISIS Bans Citizens From Wearing Soccer Gear, Threatens to Give Them 80 Lashes

ISIS has threatened to give citizens 80 lashes for wearing FIFA gear.

Aaron C. Mansfield3585 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Is Paying $87 Million Per Season to Sponsor Chelsea FC

Nike and Chelsea FC have agreed to the second-biggest sponsorship deal in English soccer for $87 million per season.

Riley Jones3714 days ago
Sports

Optus Snatches EPL Broadcast Rights, but How Do We Watch It?

Optus score the broadcast rights for the English Premier League, but provide no info about how fans will watch it

Chad Freeman3912 days ago
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Sports

Bloody Fight Erupts Between Chelsea and Tottenham Fans Outside Wembley Stadium

Watch for bits of blood, banter, and spilled beer. Bonus: policemen on horses bodying fans.

Justin Block4156 days ago
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Sports

English Soccer Player Adam Johnson Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl

The Sunderland midfielder was taken into custody this morning.

Justin Block4157 days ago
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Sports

What the Atlanta Hawks and an English Soccer Club Can Learn From Each Other

Two of the biggest surprises in basketball and soccer this season share more in common than you'd think.

Justin Block4163 days ago
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Sports

The Key to Soccer's Hottest Playing Style: What Is an Emre Can?

Liverpool's Emre Can is the key to unlocking the swag of the back three.

Justin Block4168 days ago
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Sports

#TBT: Watch This Awesome Premier League Ad From 1995

In celebration of #TBT, check out this awesome Premier League video from 1995.

Adam Silvers4209 days ago
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Sports

12 Resolutions for the Modern Day Sports Fan

Happy New Year, kids. Let's make 2015 the year of the supporter with 12 Resolutions for the modern Day Sports Fan.

Adam Silvers4210 days ago
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