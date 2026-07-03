England Football

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Soccer Aid 2026
Sports

England Players Have Donated Every Match Fee Since 2007 to Charity, Raising £15 Million

Every player on England's national team has donated 100 percent of their base match for nearly two decades.

Brendan Frederick9 days ago
Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Alex Ocho11 days ago

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