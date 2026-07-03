From Vozinha to Pickford, here are the most sterling stops by goalkeepers in the World Cup.Donnie Kwak
Featured
Real Madrid and Bayern München highlight a blockbuster Champions League Quarterfinal slate.Jamie Barton
At just 17, FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal is embracing the spotlight, learning to slow down with Powerade, and spending time ringside for the WWE.Alejandro De Jesus
One of our writers traveled to Manchester, United Kingdom to watch one of the greats, Cristiano Ronaldo, treat historic Old Trafford to a hat trick.Angel Diaz