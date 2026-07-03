Snoop Dogg Says 'F*ck All These Bullsh*t Ass Award Shows' After Actors of Color Shut Out at Emmys
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After zero actors of color were honored at the 2021 Emmys, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to sound off on "all these bullsh*t ass award shows."Brad Callas
Following the Emmys on Sunday night, 50 Cent voiced his criticism of the ceremony, where no people of color won acting awards despite record nominations.Joe Price
The biggest takeaways, surprises, & snubs from the 2021 Emmy nominations including ‘Framing Britney Spears’, I May Destroy You, Black is King, Snowfall, & more.Khal
Nicholas Braun reflects on the impact of recent Emmy nominations for HBO's 'Succession' and how his quarantine living situation turned into a new song.Frazier Tharpe