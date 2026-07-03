Emmys 2021

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Pop Culture

Emmys Producers Address Seth Rogen’s ‘Deeply Frustrating’ Off-Script Jokes About Ceremony’s COVID Safety

The producers for the Emmys slammed Seth Rogen after the actor went off-script during the telecast to joke about the ceremony's COVID-19 safety protocols.

tara mahadevan1759 days ago
kerry emmy
Pop Culture

Watch Kerry Washington Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams at 2021 Emmys

Kerry Washington honored the late actor Michael K. Williams at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where he was nominated for his performance in 'Lovecraft Country.'

Brenton Blanchet1763 days ago
ll dicky
Pop Culture

Watch LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, Cedric the Entertainer, and More Open Emmys With Biz Markie Tribute

Honoring late hip-hop giant Biz Markie, who died at the age of 57 back in July, Cedric and some notable rappers-turned-actors broke into "Just a Friend."

Brenton Blanchet1763 days ago

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