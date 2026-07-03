Emmys 2020

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Emmy Statue in front of the Television Academy during the 68th Los Angeles Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Here Are the Winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘Ozark’ are among the leaders in nominations at the 2020 Emmys, which are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday night.

Jose Martinez2127 days ago
General view of Emmy Award at the 68th Emmy Awards Press Preview Day.
Pop Culture

Letter Sent Out to Nominees Confirms Emmys Will Hold Virtual Ceremony This Year Due to Pandemic

In a letter sent to this year's nominees, Emmy executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel confirmed that this year's ceremony will be held virtually.

Jose Martinez2180 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App