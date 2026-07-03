Nicholas Braun reflects on the impact of recent Emmy nominations for HBO's 'Succession' and how his quarantine living situation turned into a new song.Frazier Tharpe
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From strong numbers for Black candidates and streamers to a number of snubs, these are the biggest takeaways from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.Khal
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'When They See Us,' here are the Emmy nominees we think should & will win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.Frazier Tharpe
From Netflix's 'When They See Us' to HBO's 'Succession', here are the best Emmy-nominated shows to watch before the big night.Khal