Election 2024

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Latest Stories

Mark Robinson, Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and candidate for Governor, delivers remarks prior to Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Life

Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says He Lied About Racist Porn Site Posts to Save Trump

CNN published a report which found that Robinson posted inappropriate and racist comments on a porn site message board over a decade ago.

Jose Martinez116 days ago
(L) Ye furrowing his eyebrows while sporting a beard and gray windbreaker. (R) Kamala Harris wearing a blue blazer and pearl necklace.
Music

Ye Apologizes After Saying He Wanted to Sleep With Kamala Harris Until She Lost Election

He apologized to her kids after calling Harris a "loser."

Trey Alston531 days ago
Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey stand together, smiling and talking. Kamala wears a dark suit, and Oprah wears an orange outfit.
Life

Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Back Oprah Winfrey in Denying Payment Rumors

Vice President Harris has been rumored to have paid millions of dollars to have celebrities endorse her for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Mark Elibert609 days ago
Tyrese Gibson in a maroon suit holding a microphone, and Sean "Diddy" Combs in sunglasses and a grey shirt, seated at an event.
Music

Tyrese Says Trump Supporters Spread False 'Diddy Tape' Rumors

The singer-actor accused supporters of President-elect Trump of spreading false rumors about him after his endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Alex Ocho615 days ago
Kamala Harris smiling, wearing a tan coat, and Donald Trump gesturing, wearing a navy suit with a red tie, in separate settings.
Life

Trump to Return to White House After 2024 Election Win

The course for the next four years has been set in motion.

Trace William Cowen619 days ago
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Azealia Banks performing in a red outfit, and Kamala Harris speaking at a podium.
Music

Azealia Banks Backs Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk an ‘Overrated Ketamine Addict’

The rapper, who originally announced support for Donald Trump, suggests Harris is the only viable way to keep Musk from gaining political influence.

Alex Ocho620 days ago
Kamala Harris on stage, arms raised, in front of a cheering crowd with "Freedom" sign and USA flags.
Life

All the Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: Beyoncé, Eminem, LeBron, and More

Some of the biggest household names in American pop culture are stepping up for Kamala.

Trace William Cowen621 days ago
(L) Chloë Grace Moretz smiling at an event (R) Kamala Harris speaking passionately at a podium with microphones.
Pop Culture

Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay in Kamala Harris Support Post

“There is so much on the line this election.”

Trey Alston622 days ago
Cardi B in a glamorous outfit with a pink fur stole, and Kamala Harris in a black suit holding a microphone, both smiling.
Music

Cardi B Backs Kamala Harris at Milwaukee Rally: 'I Believe in Her'

Cardi previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020.

Trace William Cowen623 days ago
On the left, Nicky Jam with sunglasses and a beanie. On the right, Donald Trump in a suit with a red tie, next to Nicky Jam in a red "Make America Great Again" hat.
Music

Nicky Jam Pulls Trump Endorsement After Racist Puerto Rico Joke at NYC Rally

The reggaeton singer was infamously misgendered by the former president during a campaign rally in Las Vegas last month.

Alex Ocho625 days ago
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Beyonce and Kamala Harris
Music

Beyoncé Supports Kamala Harris at Houston Rally, Urges Voters: 'We Must Vote, and We Need You'

Queen B was supposed to perform at the DNC in August, though it never happened.

tara mahadevan630 days ago
Barack Obama speaking at a podium
Music

Obama Says He Loves Eminem, Raps “Lose Yourself” at Kamala Harris' Detroit Rally

The former president was introduced by the veteran rapper on Tuesday night at a rally for Kamala Harris' presidential race.

Alex Ocho633 days ago
US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Life

Kamala Harris Says ‘We Need to Legalize and Stop Criminalizing’ Marijuana Use, Names 2Pac, Too Short as Best Bay Area Artists

Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris held her own during a round of questions on podcast 'All the Smoke.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams655 days ago
Split image of Saturday Night Live's "Campaign" Cold Open. Left: Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz. Right: Bowen Yang as JD Vance and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.

Alex Ocho657 days ago
Comedian D.L. Hughley performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on September 11, 2024 in Pasadena, California/US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a discussion hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 2024/Janet Jackson at Thom Browne RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Shed on February 14, 2024 in New York, New York
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Janet Jackson Has the ‘Nose of a White Woman’ After Singer Questions Kamala Harris’ Race

The comedian criticized Jackson's physical appearance after the singer misjudged V.P. Harris' racial background.

Jaelani Turner-Williams663 days ago
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This is a photo of Lil Pump.
Music

Lil Pump Argues With Fake Taylor Swift Tweet Addressing His Support of Trump

Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid immediately following the Sept. 10 debate.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Elon Musk at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships.
Life

Elon Musk Creepily Offers to ‘Give’ Taylor Swift a ‘Child’ After She Endorses Kamala Harris

Musk, a father of 12, was responding to Swift shading Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who referred to women without children as "childless cat ladies."

Joe Price675 days ago
US musician Dave Grohl (R) of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark.
Music

Foo Fighters Say They Gave Trump Campaign Firm 'No' On Playing “My Hero” to Introduce RFK Jr: 'Let Us Be Clear'

The rock band is donating the song’s royalties to Kamala Harris instead.

Jaelani Turner-Williams692 days ago

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