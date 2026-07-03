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Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says He Lied About Racist Porn Site Posts to Save Trump
CNN published a report which found that Robinson posted inappropriate and racist comments on a porn site message board over a decade ago.
Ye Apologizes After Saying He Wanted to Sleep With Kamala Harris Until She Lost Election
He apologized to her kids after calling Harris a "loser."
Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Back Oprah Winfrey in Denying Payment Rumors
Vice President Harris has been rumored to have paid millions of dollars to have celebrities endorse her for the 2024 Presidential Election.
Tyrese Says Trump Supporters Spread False 'Diddy Tape' Rumors
The singer-actor accused supporters of President-elect Trump of spreading false rumors about him after his endorsement of Kamala Harris.
Trump to Return to White House After 2024 Election Win
The course for the next four years has been set in motion.
Azealia Banks Backs Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk an ‘Overrated Ketamine Addict’
The rapper, who originally announced support for Donald Trump, suggests Harris is the only viable way to keep Musk from gaining political influence.
All the Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: Beyoncé, Eminem, LeBron, and More
Some of the biggest household names in American pop culture are stepping up for Kamala.
Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay in Kamala Harris Support Post
“There is so much on the line this election.”
Cardi B Backs Kamala Harris at Milwaukee Rally: 'I Believe in Her'
Cardi previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020.
Nicky Jam Pulls Trump Endorsement After Racist Puerto Rico Joke at NYC Rally
The reggaeton singer was infamously misgendered by the former president during a campaign rally in Las Vegas last month.
Beyoncé Supports Kamala Harris at Houston Rally, Urges Voters: 'We Must Vote, and We Need You'
Queen B was supposed to perform at the DNC in August, though it never happened.
Obama Says He Loves Eminem, Raps “Lose Yourself” at Kamala Harris' Detroit Rally
The former president was introduced by the veteran rapper on Tuesday night at a rally for Kamala Harris' presidential race.
Kamala Harris Says ‘We Need to Legalize and Stop Criminalizing’ Marijuana Use, Names 2Pac, Too Short as Best Bay Area Artists
Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris held her own during a round of questions on podcast 'All the Smoke.'
'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz
James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.
D.L. Hughley Says Janet Jackson Has the ‘Nose of a White Woman’ After Singer Questions Kamala Harris’ Race
The comedian criticized Jackson's physical appearance after the singer misjudged V.P. Harris' racial background.
Lil Pump Argues With Fake Taylor Swift Tweet Addressing His Support of Trump
Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid immediately following the Sept. 10 debate.
Elon Musk Creepily Offers to ‘Give’ Taylor Swift a ‘Child’ After She Endorses Kamala Harris
Musk, a father of 12, was responding to Swift shading Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who referred to women without children as "childless cat ladies."
Foo Fighters Say They Gave Trump Campaign Firm 'No' On Playing “My Hero” to Introduce RFK Jr: 'Let Us Be Clear'
The rock band is donating the song’s royalties to Kamala Harris instead.