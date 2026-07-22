GLP-1 ‘Pawzempic’ Weight-Loss Drugs for Dogs and Cats May Be Coming Next

With human GLP-1 use booming and pet spending projected to top $240 billion by 2030, Wall Street sees a shift from premium kibble to full-on “medicalization” of pets, though analysts warn these animal GLP-1s may not match the runaway success of their human counterparts.

The drugs mimic hormones that curb appetite and slow digestion, aiming to address a massive problem as vets classify roughly 60% of U.S. cats and dogs as overweight or obese, a condition that shortens lifespans and strains joints and hearts.

Two biotech companies, Akston Biosciences and OKAVA Pharmaceuticals, are running early trials of once-weekly injections and a six-month implant GLP-1 treatment to tackle feline obesity, with no approved “Ozempic for pets” on the market yet.

The GLP-1 craze may be coming for Fido and Fluffy next. Two U.S. biotech companies are testing weight-loss treatments for overweight cats, opening the door to a potential new era of prescription obesity medicine for animals. According to CNBC, Akston Biosciences is backing a Cornell University clinical trial of a once-weekly GLP-1 treatment involving about 70 overweight or obese cats. OKAVA Pharmaceuticals is taking a different approach with MEOW-1, a trial involving an implant designed to release medication for up to six months.

Both companies expect initial results later this year, but the products would still need to clear additional safety and effectiveness hurdles before veterinarians could prescribe them. The market is not exactly small. In 2022, veterinary professionals classified 61 percent of cats and 59 percent of dogs they evaluated as overweight or obese. Those extra pounds can shorten an animal’s life and increase strain on its joints and heart. Unlike dogs, cats are particularly tough customers — longer walks are rarely a practical option, diet changes can be difficult and daily medication may turn into a full-contact sport. “Feline obesity is one of the most common yet least effectively treated health issues in veterinary medicine,” Akston CEO Todd Zion said when the company announced its trial. Like the medications used by humans, the experimental pet treatments are designed to regulate appetite by mimicking natural hormones that slow digestion and signal fullness.