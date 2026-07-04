Peewee Longway Says Music Is No Longer His 'First Priority' Ahead of Sentencing

Peewee Longway says music is no longer at the center of his life as he awaits sentencing in his federal drug and gun case.
In a sentencing memorandum filed on Tuesday (June 30), the Atlanta rapper, born Quincy Williams, asked the court to sentence him to 120 months in prison, arguing that a 10-year term is appropriate based on his personal history, acceptance of responsibility, and the sentences handed down to other defendants in the case.
Longway pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 14 years, while the defense agreed to recommend no less than 10 years.
In the filing, Williams reflected on growing up in southeast Atlanta, where he was raised by his single mother and grandparents before eventually finding success in music alongside artists such as Gucci Mane and Young Thug. He also detailed a series of personal tragedies, including the death of his mother in February 2024.
"I didn't know how to handle myself," Williams said of learning she had died. He described the period that followed as a "black out," adding, "I wasn't thinking clearly, my eyes were closed. I wasn't focused, I wasn't logical."
The memorandum says Williams also lost his brother while incarcerated and was unable to attend the funeral, experiences his attorneys argue forced him to confront years of unresolved grief and substance abuse.
Looking ahead, Williams said his priorities have changed.
"I've had a stomach my whole life, I'm finally focusing on my mind, body and soul. I just want to feel better," he said.
Though he said he will "always love music," the filing states it is "not his first priority." Instead, Williams said he hopes to pursue real estate or business ventures that allow him to give back to his community. He also said he is committed to becoming "a better father, brother, and person" after serving his sentence.
The filing also includes multiple character letters from family members, friends, and longtime associates urging the court to consider Williams' role as a father and his positive impact on those around him when determining his sentence.