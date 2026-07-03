Dre London

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Post Malone in Los Angeles
Music

Post Malone Manager Dre London Suggests Label Is Holding Up New Album Release: 'We Been Ready'

Post Malone's manager Dre London took to social media and claimed that the artist's label has been delaying the follow-up to 'Hollywood's Bleeding.'

tara mahadevan1650 days ago
Dre London attends the Billboard 2018 Live Music Awards
Music

Post Malone's Manager Dre London Launches His Own Label

Post Malone’s longtime manager Dre London announced on Thursday that he’s launching his own record label in partnership with tech company Vydia.

Joe Price1723 days ago

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