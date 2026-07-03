Featured
Are daily fantasy leagues legal? Why are they so popular all of a sudden? Can you really win? Find out now!Alex Uplinger
While the NBA made a rule change, as long as there is a draft and the order of it is determined in part by reverse-order seeding, there will be tanking.Max Rappaport
From Giannis's triple double to Refrigerator Perry's Super Bowl TD, the evolution of prop betting over the past 40 years.Matt Burke
From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith