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Latest Stories

Screenshots showing how DraftKings' TikTok trolls Drake over the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl announcement video.
Sports

DraftKings Trolls Drake With Edit of Kendrick's Super Bowl Video and "Laugh Now Cry Later" Clip

In the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch.

Joe Price674 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Says Sports Betting to Make Money Has Consumed Social Media: 'I'm a Prop'

He added that he finds it funny when people say they lost money because of him.

Joe Price848 days ago
Hand holding smartphone displaying DraftKings logo with blurred digital screen in the background
Life

A Baltimore Parent Stole $29,000 From School Fundraiser to Spend on DraftKings and FanDuel

A treasurer for the middle school's parent association pocketed the money from a chocolate fundraiser.

Brad Callas853 days ago
don c and free are pictured
Style

Don C and Set Free Richardson Unite for DraftKings’ Crown Collection

The collection includes hoodies, tees, hats, and more and will be the subject of a special giveaway program.

Trace William Cowen1137 days ago
set free richardson header
Pop Culture

Set Free Richardson on ‘The Compound’ and Cultivating Culture

Set Free Richardson is expanding his curated ‘Compound’ and partnering with DraftKings to deliver real conversations about music, style, and basketball culture.

Austin Williams1304 days ago
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draftkings the compound w/ jadakiss
Pop Culture

Jadakiss, Set Free Richardson, and More Connect Basketball and Culture at the Compound

Check out Jadakiss, Set Free Richardson, Don C and more chop it up with sports all-stars and commentators inside DraftKings' sports Compound.

Austin Williams1346 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch DeAndre Hopkins and Bun B Quiz Each Other on Rap Lyrics Featuring NFL Players

Texans player DeAndre Hopkins and Texas rapper Bun B quiz each other on rap lyrics that feature references to NFL players.

Chris Yuscavage3543 days ago
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronda Rousey Play “Would You Rather,” Discuss Dragons

Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronda Rousey played a game of “Would You Rather” recently.

Chris Yuscavage3741 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronda Rousey Have a Fascinating Conversation About Dolphins and Sharks

Who knew a convo about dolphins and sharks could be so interesting?

Chris Yuscavage3748 days ago
Sports

Illinois Declares Daily Fantasy Sports Illegal

The most recent state to target sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Gavin Evans3859 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Judge Orders DraftKings and FanDuel to Shut Down in New York

Judge Orders DraftKings and FanDuel to Shut Down in New York

Brett Pollakoff3872 days ago
Sports

Do Traditional Sports Gamblers Have Beef With Daily Fantasy Players?

There's a big difference between people who bet on teams and those who bet on stats.

Maurice Peebles3896 days ago
Sports

New York Attorney General Sends Cease-and-Desist Letters to DraftKings, FanDuel

This is what happens when your ad campaign brags about how much money they make.

Gavin Evans3902 days ago
Sports

Pierre Garcon Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against FanDuel, Doesn't Sue DraftKings

NFL Players fire back at the daily fantasy site.

Maurice Peebles3913 days ago
Sports

Nevada Gaming Control Board Bans Daily Fantasy Sports Websites From State

The first of many states to ban daily fantasy?

Gavin Evans3928 days ago
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Sports

FBI and U.S. Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Daily Fantasy Sites Like DraftKings

FBI and U.S. Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Daily Fantasy Sites Like DraftKings

Brett Pollakoff3929 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FanDuel, DraftKings

Due to insider trading allegations.

Gavin Evans3935 days ago

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