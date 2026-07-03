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Drive a Jeep or a Dodge Check if Your Vehicle is Being Recalled
Life

Over 20,000 Jeep and Dodge EVs Recalled Over Safety Display Failure

A software glitch in 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger EV displays could hide critical safety alerts. Check if your VIN is affected.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Life

Dodge Charger Hellcat Tops List of Most-Stolen Vehicles

The muscle car is 60 times more likely to be stolen than any car made between 2020 and 2022.

Brad Callas1051 days ago
Footage of robbery via WHAS11
Life

Footage Shows 6 Dodge Challenger Hellcats Being Stolen From Dealership in Under a Minute

Surveillance footage captured thieves helping themselves to six new 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcats from the showroom of a Kentucky dealership.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
Dodgeball
Life

Black 10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After White Peer Gets Hit With Dodgeball (UPDATE)

The parents of the victim claim their son has a medical condition and he sustained dangerous head injuries.

Joe Price2546 days ago
Chris Rock
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Predicted Dodge's Tone-Deaf MLK Commercial in 2014

The commercial aired during Super Bowl LII.

NoraGrayceOrosz3085 days ago
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Jim Jones
Music

Jim Jones Believes There's a Silver Lining in Dodge's Controversial MLK Commercial

While Dodge's commercial has been receiving backlash, Jim Jones believes there could be some good to come from it.

Julia Reiss3085 days ago
dodge ram superbowl
Pop Culture

People Are Upset With Dodge Ram's 'Tasteless' Use of MLK Speech in Super Bowl Ad

The 30 second Super Bowl spot is already receiving heavy backlash.

Eric Skelton3086 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Test Drive: We Tried Every Kind of 2015 Dodge Challenger from the V6 to the 707 HP Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger is refreshed for 2015, and it's now offering something that the competition from GM and Ford isn't.

Stirling Matheson4380 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The 600+ Horsepower Hellcat Sounds Exactly Like Its Namesake (Video)

What would a 2,000 pound cat from hell sound like? This is what it would sound like.

Stirling Matheson4439 days ago
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Sports

The Hellcat Engine Will Make for the Most Powerful Chrysler Muscle Car Ever

The Challenger SRT Hellcat's 6.2L hemi is looking to threaten the Shelby GT500.

Stirling Matheson4442 days ago
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Sports

MASSIVE Infodump Regarding Future Products From Fiat-Chrysler

Dodge Dart SRT-4, the Viper is a Dodge again, Alfa Romeo skunk works, Alfa 4C Quadrifoglio next year, and more

Stirling Matheson4456 days ago
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Sports

50 Acres of Mopar Go Up For Auction in Oregon Desert (Photos)

An auction company will be selling over 50 acres of unrestored Mopar classic cars in Oregon.

Zach Doell4467 days ago
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Sports

Dodge Is Offering Leases That Come With a Free Upgrade to a Newer Car

Charger and Challenger only, but it's not like you wanted anything else.

Stirling Matheson4478 days ago
Sports

Every Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker For 2014 Sold Out in Four Days

When it comes to buying cars, a lot of people just straight up wish it was the '70s.

Stirling Matheson4516 days ago
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Sports

It's Back: the Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker

Hooray for functional hood scoops.

Zach Doell4525 days ago
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Sports

Ron Burgundy Upped Durango Sales by 59% and Calls it "a Terrible Car" (Video)

Also, those people who bought the Durango are "suckers."

Stirling Matheson4620 days ago
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Sports

The Dodge Charger Pursuit AWD Is the New Fastest Cop Car

Out running the cops is not really an option.

Stirling Matheson4678 days ago

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