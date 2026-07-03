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Over 20,000 Jeep and Dodge EVs Recalled Over Safety Display Failure
A software glitch in 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger EV displays could hide critical safety alerts. Check if your VIN is affected.
Dodge Charger Hellcat Tops List of Most-Stolen Vehicles
The muscle car is 60 times more likely to be stolen than any car made between 2020 and 2022.
Footage Shows 6 Dodge Challenger Hellcats Being Stolen From Dealership in Under a Minute
Surveillance footage captured thieves helping themselves to six new 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcats from the showroom of a Kentucky dealership.
Black 10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After White Peer Gets Hit With Dodgeball (UPDATE)
The parents of the victim claim their son has a medical condition and he sustained dangerous head injuries.
Chris Rock Predicted Dodge's Tone-Deaf MLK Commercial in 2014
The commercial aired during Super Bowl LII.
Jim Jones Believes There's a Silver Lining in Dodge's Controversial MLK Commercial
While Dodge's commercial has been receiving backlash, Jim Jones believes there could be some good to come from it.
People Are Upset With Dodge Ram's 'Tasteless' Use of MLK Speech in Super Bowl Ad
The 30 second Super Bowl spot is already receiving heavy backlash.
Test Drive: We Tried Every Kind of 2015 Dodge Challenger from the V6 to the 707 HP Hellcat
The Dodge Challenger is refreshed for 2015, and it's now offering something that the competition from GM and Ford isn't.
The 600+ Horsepower Hellcat Sounds Exactly Like Its Namesake (Video)
What would a 2,000 pound cat from hell sound like? This is what it would sound like.
The Hellcat Engine Will Make for the Most Powerful Chrysler Muscle Car Ever
The Challenger SRT Hellcat's 6.2L hemi is looking to threaten the Shelby GT500.
MASSIVE Infodump Regarding Future Products From Fiat-Chrysler
Dodge Dart SRT-4, the Viper is a Dodge again, Alfa Romeo skunk works, Alfa 4C Quadrifoglio next year, and more
50 Acres of Mopar Go Up For Auction in Oregon Desert (Photos)
An auction company will be selling over 50 acres of unrestored Mopar classic cars in Oregon.
The 2015 Dodge Challenger's Looks Are Sharper and it Comes With a Scat Pack or Shaker
Did you miss 1971? If so, here's your new car.
Dodge Is Offering Leases That Come With a Free Upgrade to a Newer Car
Charger and Challenger only, but it's not like you wanted anything else.
Every Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker For 2014 Sold Out in Four Days
When it comes to buying cars, a lot of people just straight up wish it was the '70s.
It's Back: the Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker
Hooray for functional hood scoops.
Ron Burgundy Upped Durango Sales by 59% and Calls it "a Terrible Car" (Video)
Also, those people who bought the Durango are "suckers."
The Dodge Charger Pursuit AWD Is the New Fastest Cop Car
Out running the cops is not really an option.