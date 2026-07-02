MCM Announces DJ Khaled and We the Best Collaboration 'Built With Real Intention'

MCM Worldwide, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, has announced a collaboration with DJ Khaled and his We the Best imprint.

The luxury capsule collection, co-designed with Khaled's fashion brand arm of We the Best, features a variety of pieces across leather goods, apparel, accessories, and footwear. Blending the design ethos of both brands, with fresh takes on various signature items produced by MCM such as Stark Backpack and the Ottomar Weekend.

"When I say We the Best, I mean it in everything. This capsule with MCM, every single piece was built with real intention," Khaled said of the collaboration, of which more images can be seen below. "MCM has a legacy of doing things properly, and We the Best has never accepted anything less. When those two standards come together, what you get is pure quality."

To coincide with the collaboration, MCM will host a dedicated pop-up at Bloomingdale’s at 59th Street for two weeks. "DJ Khaled embodies everything MCM believes in," added Dirk Schönberger, Global Chief Brand Officer at MCM. "The courage to redefine boundaries, the discipline to pursue excellence, and the belief that true luxury should be felt, not just worn. This collaboration is a landmark moment for MCM's 50th anniversary and for what we believe fashion and music can create together.”

The collection will be available from July 9 through MCM retail stores and its official website here.