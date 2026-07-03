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DJ Clark Kent
Sneakers

DJ Clark Kent, Hip-Hop Producer and Sneaker Collector, Dies at 58

A DJ who worked with rap superstars like Jay-Z and Biggie, he was also known for his deep love of sneakers.

Brendan Dunne631 days ago
Music

ComplexCon 2023 Day 2 Recap: Kid Cudi Performance, T.I. Conversation, Food, and More

ComplexCon 2023 returned to Long Beach for a second day that saw panels on Sneaker of the Year, a performance from Kid Cudi, and much more.

Abel Shifferaw971 days ago
Serato x Adidas Forum High Friends and Family
Sneakers

Serato Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Adidas Forums

Renowned DJ and music production software company Serato celebrates 20 years in business by creating a friends-and-family exclusive Adidas Forum High.

Victor Deng1536 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 85 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': DJ Clark Kent Reacts to His Sneakers Selling for $121,000

This week, the hosts sit down with DJ Clark Kent for his second appearance on the show to discuss the recent Sotheby’s auction sale of the Scarr’s x Nike AF1.

Complex1828 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

DJ Clark Kent Reacts to His Sneakers Selling for $121,000

For episode 85 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, DJ Clark Kent makes his second appearance to discuss Scarr’s x Nike Air Force 1 selling for $121K and more.

Complex1828 days ago
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clark-kent
Music

DJ Clark Kent Talks About Song That Didn't Make Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt'

As we approach the 25-year anniversary of Jay-Z's debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt,' DJ Clark Kent discussed why a particular track didn't make the cut.

Jordan Rose1850 days ago
chappelle-tribeca
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Brings Out Fat Joe, De La Soul, Q-Tip, and Others at Tribeca Festival for Surprise Concert

Dave Chappelle stopped by the 20th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend to close out the event with a surprise concert at Radio City Music Hall.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1854 days ago
DJ Clark Kent Ruffles Oridgenators
Music

DJ Clark Kent Doesn't Believe In Losses

DJ Clark Kent sat with Complex and Ruffles to discuss his tenured career and how he processes the lessons he's learned along the way.

Brandon Constantine2040 days ago
Ruffles Oridgenators 2020
Pop Culture

Complex and Ruffles Spotlight Black Creators in IGTV Series

Ruffles and Complex come together to create a six-part IGTV series that centers influential Black creatives across all fields.

Anthony J. Asencio2066 days ago
Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

You Can Now Stream ‘Sole Origins’ on IMDb TV

Season 1 & 2 of Complex's captivating docu-series, Sole Origins, which tells the untold stories of iconic sneakers, is now streaming on Amazon's IMDb TV.

Brandon Constantine2068 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 10 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': DJ Clark Kent Shares Untold Sneaker Stories

On this episode, our hosts are joined by DJ Clark Kent to discuss his sneaker collaborations, his love for Air Force 1's, and his unusual shopping habits.

Complex2367 days ago
DJ Clark Kent and Scarr Pimentel with the Scarr's Pizza x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Sneakers

This NYC Pizza Shop Made Its Own Air Force 1s

NYC pizza shop Scarr's Pizza collaborated with Nike on friends and family exclusive Air Force 1 sneakers with quality like the OGs. Find out the story here.

Riley Jones2537 days ago
DJ Clark Kent Full Size Run
Sneakers

DJ Clark Kent Shuts Down 'Sneaker Culture'

Sneaker O.G. and God's favorite DJ, DJ Clark Kent, joins the FSR crew to talk about this year's All-Star Weekend sneaker releases, his views on "sneaker culture," his relationships with Jay-Z and Kanye West, and Nike Air Force 1s.

Sole Collector2711 days ago
ComplexCon(Versations) Sneaker of the year
Sneakers

Watch ComplexCon's 2018 Sneaker of The Year Panel

ComplexCon's annual sneaker of the year panel includes celebrities like Allen Iverson, The Game, and more to discuss the Top 10 sneakers of the year.

Michael Conway2770 days ago
t pain jeff kravitz getty
Music

T-Pain Is 'Claiming Inspiration' for Kanye West and Lil Pump's "I Love It" Beat

T-Pain wrote back to a fan on Twitter and said, "Dude I legit JUST told my wife this." Then he revealed that he had recently worked with Kanye in New York and left the beat with a producer at the session.

Eric Skelton2869 days ago
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