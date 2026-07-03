Jennifer Kent

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Pop Culture

The Year's Best Horror Movie? It's This Australian Creepshow, Hands Down

Get familiar with 2014's best horror movie and exciting new Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent.

MattBarone4249 days ago
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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: It's Sex, Bloodsuckers, and Babadooks at MoMA's New Directors/New Films Series

Get creeped out by children's book monsters, feminist vampires, and Italian incoherence.

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