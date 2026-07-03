Disease

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Taco Bell Removes Menu Items, Thinks Its Supplier May Be to Blame for 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite
Life

Taco Bell Locations Pull Lettuce and Guac Amid 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Outbreak

From lettuce to guac, ingredients are disappearing at some locations as officials investigate whether contaminated produce is behind the fast-growing outbreak.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Arby's Manager Arrested after Allegedly Giving Customers Herpes After Spitting in Their Food
Life

Former Arby’s Manager Charged With Felony After Customer Claims Herpes Exposure

A late-night drive-thru stop in Oklahoma turned into a felony poisoning case, an HSV-1 diagnosis and a lawsuit against Arby’s, its affiliates and a former manager.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Brandi Glanville Says She Contracted 'Sexually Transmitted Ringworm' in Her Throat
Pop Culture

Brandi Glanville Thinks She May Have ‘Sexually Transmitted Ringworm’ in Her Throat

The RHOBH alum detailed a bizarre health scare she believes may be linked to a former partner — and why doctors are paying closer attention to sexually transmitted fungal infections.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Actress Erin Moriarty attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Erin Moriarty Reveals Why She’s Not Watching ‘The Boys’ Final Season

'I thought, Oh my God, I'm failing Annie and I'm failing our audience,' the actress said.

Holly Riordan85 days ago
Chick-fil-A is Breaking a Food Promise It Made a Decade Ago—And Bird Flu is to Blame
Life

Chick-fil-A Says Bird Flu Could Derail Its Cage-Free Egg Promise

Bird flu has disrupted egg supply nationwide, but is that the whole story behind Chick-fil-A’s cage-free timeline? Inside the pressure from shifting laws and supply challenges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Advertisement
Terry Crews' Wife, Rebecca King, Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis
Pop Culture

Terry Crews’ Wife Rebecca King Reveals Secret Parkinson’s Battle

How a misdiagnosis, a secret 9-year struggle, and a breakthrough brain treatment changed everything for Rebecca King Crews and her family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Jesy Nelson with brown hair in a green blazer and a man in sunglasses wearing a sleeveless top, walking outdoors.
Music

Jesy Nelson Confirms Twin Daughters' Rare Disorder Played Role in Split From Fiancé Zion Foster

The former Little Mix singer explained how their daughters' spinal disorder affected their relationship.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Jesy Nelson with long brown hair wearing an orange jacket with fur trim, standing in front of a Capital FM backdrop.
Music

Former Little Mix Singer Jesy Nelson Says Her Twin Daughters May Never Walk

The singer says her daughters, born premature last year, have been diagnosed with a rare condition affecting their movement, breathing, and feeding.

Alex Ocho195 days ago
Tyler James Williams at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyler James Williams Recalls Feeling His 'Lowest' After 3 Crohn's Disease Surgeries

The 'Abbott Elementary' actor felt "very alone" during his health struggles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams292 days ago
Justin Timberlake performing on stage, wearing a gray suit and pearl necklace, with a red background.
Music

Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis: 'I Was Shocked'

The pop singer shared the news after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Alex Ocho352 days ago
Advertisement
Eric Dane with short gray hair and a beard, wearing a suit, smiles at an event with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Eric Dane Reveals Shocking Progression Update Amid ALS Battle

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star revealed he has lost the use of one of his limbs.

Jane Lacroix397 days ago
A man with short gray hair and a goatee smiles broadly, wearing a dark shirt against a blurred, colorful background.
Pop Culture

Eric Dane Gives Teary-Eyed First Interview 2 Months Post ALS Diagnosis

The 'Euphoria' star got emotional in his first interview since his diagnosis

Jane Lacroix401 days ago
Nick Carter
Music

Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Assault and Giving Woman STDs in New Lawsuit

The Backstreet Boys singer's attorneys denied the allegations, calling the claims "nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers."

Alex Ocho460 days ago
Jake Paul tweets about a misunderstanding regarding Mike Tyson and Parkinson's.
Sports

Mike Tyson’s Team Refutes Jake Paul’s Claim Boxer Has Parkinson’s

Jake Paul has since said he "misspoke" when he suggested that Mike Tyson has Parkinson's.

Alex Ocho517 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at a Grammy Awards event, both smiling, with Ozzy in sunglasses and Sharon in a leather jacket.
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Parkinson's Diagnosis Has Impacted His Ability to Walk

Though he's had the disease since 2003, he didn't publicly reveal his diagnosis until 2020.

tara mahadevan527 days ago
Advertisement
COVID-19
Pop Culture

CIA Says COVID-19 Likely Came From Lab Outbreak

They were originally neutral about where it came from.

Trey Alston539 days ago
James Van Der Beek in a shearling jacket and gray sweater sits on a blue couch against a textured gray background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’

The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.

Alex Ocho622 days ago
Brett Favre
Sports

Brett Favre Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease During Congressional Hearing

The former football player has suffered over 1,000 concussions in his career.

Mark Elibert662 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App