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Donovanosis, a "flesh-eating" sexually transmitted infection that has been known to cause "beefy red" ulcers, has become a cause for concern in the UK.Jose Martinez
Life
Man Dead of Rabies After Waking to Bat Biting Neck, Illinois’ First Recorded Human Case in Almost 70 Years
An Illinois man died of rabies after he woke to find a bat in his room, biting his neck. It was the first recorded human case in the state since 1954.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan announced his diagnosis via Instagram on Wednesday. He says he spent the last three days taking medication and vitamins.Joshua Espinoza
With the Delta variant spreading internationally, WHO official Dr. Mariangela Simao said that “people cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses."Brenton Blanchet