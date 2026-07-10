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Taco Bell Locations Pull Lettuce and Guac Amid 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Outbreak

From lettuce to guac, ingredients are disappearing at some locations as officials investigate whether contaminated produce is behind the fast-growing outbreak.

Taco Bell Removes Menu Items, Thinks Its Supplier May Be to Blame for 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite
photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Some Taco Bell, including several in Metro Detroit, are temporarily pulling popular toppings from the menu as health officials investigate rising cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that has sickened nearly 2,000 people across several states.

While investigators have not identified a single source, contaminated fresh produce is among the possibilities being examined. The affected locations have stopped serving ingredients including lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro-onion blends.

Per People, signs posted at participating restaurants tell customers: "We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall. We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them."

The missing ingredients affect a range of menu staples, from tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes to select Cantina Chicken items. It remains unclear whether any Taco Bell customers have been linked directly to the outbreak.

The menu changes come as public health agencies race to contain one of the largest recent outbreaks of Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that causes cyclosporiasis. The illness is known for triggering watery diarrhea and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements" that can persist for weeks if left untreated. Symptoms often begin one to two weeks after consuming contaminated food.

Michigan has become the epicenter of the outbreak, reporting over 1,200 cases—far above the roughly 50 infections the state typically records in an entire year. Additional outbreaks have also been identified in New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and Connecticut.

Health officials say the parasite spreads when raw produce or water becomes contaminated with microscopic human waste, often before food reaches grocery stores or restaurants.

Investigators believe contaminated produce is the most likely culprit. "Health officials suspect the outbreak is linked to contaminated raw, fresh produce, with investigators aggressively tracing specific possibilities like bagged salad mixes, fresh herbs like cilantro or basil, raw berries and green onions," said Dr. Sohaib Imtiaz, Chief Medical Officer at People Inc.

He added that authorities are also examining shared regional food distributors, restaurants, and potential agricultural water contamination, particularly in Southeast Michigan, where infections have surged.

The CDC and FDA continue to trace the source while urging consumers to wash produce thoroughly, sanitize kitchen tools, and cook vegetables when possible.

Experts note that because the parasite can cling to the surface of foods such as herbs and berries, rinsing alone may not eliminate every risk. Heat, however, is effective at killing the organism.

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