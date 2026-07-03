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Latest Stories
Life
Taco Bell Locations Pull Lettuce and Guac Amid 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Outbreak
From lettuce to guac, ingredients are disappearing at some locations as officials investigate whether contaminated produce is behind the fast-growing outbreak.
Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Life
Cyclospora Outbreak Hits Over 12 States, With Michigan Reporting 170 Cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there's been a major outbreak of the parasitic infection.
Joe Price15 days ago