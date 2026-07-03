Dior Homme

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Dior’s Blend Of Cool Elegance Shines In Summer 2024 ADV Campaign

Offering a glimpse into a dream-like escape.

Sanj Patel907 days ago
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Dior’s History of Tweed Celebrated in Kim Jones’ Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

In a statement, creative director Kim Jones noted that the show and collection marked his fifth anniversary with Dior.

Trace William Cowen1115 days ago
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Kim Jones Links With Artist Peter Doig for Dior's Winter 2021/2022 Men's Show

Kim Jones is back with another round of Dior-centered creativity. In March, Jones will mark his third anniversary as Dior Homme's artistic director.

Trace William Cowen2003 days ago
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The Best Clothing Brands of 2018

From Supreme and Prada to Fear of God and Nike, here are the top clothing brands that have dominated fashion and streetwear in 2018.

Skylar Bergl2777 days ago
Kim Jones Dior Men's Show
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Kim Jones Is Making Dior Fun Again

Kim Jones moved seamless from Louis Vuitton to Dior and put the French label back in the menswear conversation.

Steve Dool2946 days ago
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im Jones attends the GQ Style and Browns LFWM Party at Annabels.
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Kim Jones Works With KAWS on His Debut Dior Men's Show

Kim Jones collaborated with KAWS for his debut Dior Men's show. The English designer was announced as Dior Men's artistic director back in March.

tara mahadevan2947 days ago
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Kim Jones Adds Ambush's Yoon Ahn to His Dior Homme Team

The two have been friends and collaborators for years.

Trace William Cowen3026 days ago
Kim Jones
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Kim Jones Joins Dior Homme as New Artistic Director

Kim Jones has replaced Kris Van Assche as the new artistic director of Dior Homme.

Mike DeStefano3043 days ago
Dior Fall 2017
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Dior Homme Previews Fall 2017 Collection in Tokyo

The collection celebrates the opening of their new store in the Ginza District.

Mike DeStefano3375 days ago
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Here's an Exclusive Clip of Dior Homme's New Skate-Inspired Film

Watch an exclusive clip from Dior Homme's upcoming skate-inspired film.

Erica Euse3600 days ago
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How A$AP Rocky Became The Face of Luxury Fashion

Fashion killa A$AP Rocky's celebrity is now being leveraged by luxury brands he's long supported.

Mikelle Street3684 days ago
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The xx's Oliver Sim Stars in the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2016 Campaign

Dior Homme's Spring/Summer 2016 campaign stars Oliver Sim of The xx.

Joshua Espinoza3844 days ago
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"Dior and I" Is Coming to iTunes With a Ton of Exclusive Extras

Now is your chance to see "Dior and I"

Gregory Babcock4036 days ago
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Kris Van Assche Is the Latest Independent Brand to Fold

Kris Van Assche is the latest independant label to call it quits.

Gregory Babcock4069 days ago
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The Best Parisian Brands Right Now

As Paris Men's Fashion Week begins, here's a look at the fashion landscape in France's capital city.

Gregory Babcock4196 days ago
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