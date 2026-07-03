This Dior Beachwear Capsule features Kenny Scharf-print swim trunks, a matching shirt, and all the accessories you'll need to have a great day in the sun.Andrew Luecke
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The surefire hit collaboration comes four years after men's creative director Kim Jones rocked the industry with his Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration.Trace William Cowen
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