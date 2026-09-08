Hunter Mak Portrait

Hunter Mak

Joined November 2018 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

Gift Guide

Gifts for Him and Her: Paco Rabanne, AMBUSH, JOAH BROWN and More

Holiday gift ideas for him and her featuring Paco Rabanne, AMBUSH, Kith, Bearbrick and more.

Hunter Mak2110 days ago
versace complexland

Versace to Debut Exclusive Sneaker Drop and More at ComplexLand 2020

Donatella Versace will make her big digital debut as an avatar at ComplexLand next week December 7 - 11 where she will help you unlock a limited-edition Versace

Hunter Mak2110 days ago
Gucci Garage

Gucci Delivers Virtual 25 Sneaker, Clothing and More for ComplexLand

Customize your ComplexLand avatar with exclusive Gucci sneakers and apparel.

Hunter Mak2110 days ago
Air Jordan 12 GOAT header

Where to Buy the Air Jordan 12 'Dark Concord' and Other Coveted Retro 12s

From the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Dark Concord" to the Air Jordan 12 'Flu Game,' these are the best Air Jordan 12 to buy off the GOAT app right now.

Hunter Mak2156 days ago
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Onisuka Tiger

Top 10 Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers to Cop This Fall/Winter 2020

Willow Smith links up with Onitsuka Tiger for their Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Here are the top 10 sneakers to cop for Fall/Winter 2020.

Hunter Mak2166 days ago
Air Jordan Apple Green

8 of the Rarest Air Jordan Vs Available Now

Inspired by the Air Jordan V “Apple Green,” an updated take of the 2014 Oregon Ducks Air Jordan V PE, here are some of the rare AJ Vs still available on GOAT.

Hunter Mak2197 days ago
Saint JHN IGNORANt Forever Tour

'I Was Picturing What It Would Be to Marry a Stripper.': An Interview With SAINt JHN

Complex interview Saint JHN on his IGNORANt Forever Tour about "Ghetto Lenny Love Songs" and touring.

Hunter Mak2453 days ago
Lil Tjay True 2 Myself

Lil Tjay Was Born to Be a Superstar

South Bronx rapper Lil Tjay put his heart and soul into his debut album True 2 Myself. Now he wants to prove to the world that he's destined for greatness.

Hunter Mak2493 days ago
skate kitchen thumbnail

A Rad Sisterhood: The Skate Kitchen Tells Us Why They're Proud To Belong

Sisters Brenn and Jules Lorenzo of skate-boarding collective Skate Kitchen discuss supporting each other and why they're proud to belong.

Hunter Mak2624 days ago
Roc Nation Lenny S Bonobos

PROMO: Moguls Show Us Why Bonobos Chinos Are For Every Occasion

Lenny S. and Ajay Relan Share Why Bonobos Chinos Are Evergreen Style Solutions

Hunter Mak2626 days ago
No Vacancy Inn Ray Ban

No Vacancy Inn Breaks Down the Importance of Being Proud to Belong

Ray-Ban taps No Vacancy Inn founders Tremaine Emory and DJ Acyde for their #ProudToBelong campaign, which celebrates shared moments of connection.

Hunter Mak2635 days ago
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Ralph Lauren Denim Guide 2019

Ralph Lauren Taps Jovel Roystan For Spring 2019 Denim Lookbook

Scroll through Ralph Lauren's Spring 2019 Lookbook for a guide to denim selects by stylist Jovel Roystan.

Hunter Mak2729 days ago
FILA Disruptor 2 Patches Black

FILA's Disruptor 2 Patches Is One of the Most Versatile Sneakers Out Right Now

With the release of the Disruptor 2 Patches, FILA delivers the ultimate silhouette in sneaker customization with removable embroidered patches in two colorways.

Hunter Mak2799 days ago

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