Diana Ross

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Kat Graham Confirms Her Scenes as Diana Ross Were Cut from 'Michael' Film for 'Legal Considerations'
Pop Culture

Kat Graham Says Her Diana Ross Role Was Cut From 'Michael' Biopic

The actress reveals how 'legal considerations' erased her Diana Ross performance — and what it says about the long, messy road to bringing Michael Jackson to the screen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Drummer James Gadson performs onstage during the Playing for Change - We are One Benefit concert at The Mayan on October 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Legendary Drummer James Gadson Dies At 86

He provided the groove for everyone from Diana Ross to Harry Styles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams105 days ago
Jackée Harry Recalls Diana Ross Shade: 'Move With That Tacky Dress On'
Pop Culture

Jackée Harry Says Diana Ross Once Told Her to 'Move With That Tacky Dress'

The actress shared the story during a recent podcast appearance, reflecting on a memorable moment from Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Michael Jackson wearing a military-style jacket and sunglasses; Diana Ross in a green dress, singing with a microphone.
Music

Michael Jackson, Diana Ross Appear in Newly Released Epstein Files Photos

The Justice Department released redacted Epstein records showing celebrities socializing with Epstein, without alleging wrongdoing.

Mark Elibert211 days ago
Diana Ross Hits a New Billboard Chart for the First Time in Her Career
Music

Diana Ross Hits a New Billboard Chart for the First Time in Her Career

Diana Ross has landed on a Billboard chart she had never appeared on before, marking a first in her decades-long career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
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Thundercat Blesses 'Candy Crush Saga' New Season with Cover of 'Upside Down' by Diana Ross
Music

Thundercat Reworks Diana Ross’s 1980 Hit for Candy Crush Music Season

The Grammy-winning musician flips the singer's disco classic into an interactive track for Candy Crush Saga’s latest event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo254 days ago
Diana Ross Cancels High-Profile Royal Caribbean Appearance at Last Minute Due to 'Unforseen Circumstances'
Pop Culture

Diana Ross Cancels High-Profile Royal Caribbean Appearance at Last Minute

The diva blamed "unforeseen circumstances" for the cancellation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo339 days ago
Diana Ross (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Pop Culture

Diana Ross and Her Daughter Bring the House Down With 1980s Hit

In a surprise moment, the entertainer brought her daughter onstage, who joined her for a heartfelt duet of the singer's 1981 number-one hit.

Lucille Barilla354 days ago
Rihanna, Colman Domingo, and Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Galal
Style

2025 Met Gala: Ranking The 15 Best Celebrity Carpet Looks

From Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner to Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, these are the 15 best-dressed celebrity guests of the 2025 Met Gala.

Mike DeStefano438 days ago
Pharrell and Zendaya
Pop Culture

Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Pharrell, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo and More

This year's Met Gala theme explores Black style and the history of dandyism.

tara mahadevan439 days ago
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Rihanna in a floral outfit, Lauryn Hill performing in leather with a microphone, and Adam Scott in a tuxedo at an event.
Style

2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?

ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.

Trace William Cowen442 days ago
kendrick lamar and beyonce performing
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar Join Beyoncé and Power Through Technical Difficulties at Renaissance Tour Stop

The show coincided with Beyoncé's birthday, an occasion further celebrated with a surprise appearance by Diana Ross.

Trace William Cowen1047 days ago
Split image of Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross
Music

Smokey Robinson Recalls Having Affair With Diana Ross While He Was Married

Smokey Robinson reveals that he had an affair with Diana Ross during his first marriage. “She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right til today," he said.

taramhdvn1177 days ago
Skream, Jansons
Music

Premiere: Skream & Jansons Flip A Diana Ross Classic For “World Is Empty”

The crate-digging house fanatics repurpose a tearjerking jewel from the 1960s into a dark yet strangely uplifting floorfiller dropping via Circoloco.

James Keith1352 days ago
Diana Ross perorms onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Music

Diana Ross Felt ‘Violated’ After a TSA Patdown

TSA insists its agent did nothing wrong after reviewing CCTV footage.

Jose Martinez2631 days ago
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beyonce
Music

Beyoncé Sings "Happy Birthday" to Diana Ross at Icon's 75 Years Celebration in L.A.

Diana Ross rang in her 75th year in the best way possible.

Trace William Cowen2670 days ago
Diana Ross
Music

Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson in Wake of 'Leaving Neverland'

"This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force [...]"

Joshua Espinoza2674 days ago
Luann De Lesseps
Pop Culture

Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps Denies 'Doing a Blackface' for Diana Ross Halloween Costume

One of Luann de Lessep's castmates, who was at the Halloween party, called her "tone-deaf."

juliarp3026 days ago

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