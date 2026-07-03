Latest Stories
Kat Graham Says Her Diana Ross Role Was Cut From 'Michael' Biopic
The actress reveals how 'legal considerations' erased her Diana Ross performance — and what it says about the long, messy road to bringing Michael Jackson to the screen.
Legendary Drummer James Gadson Dies At 86
He provided the groove for everyone from Diana Ross to Harry Styles.
Jackée Harry Says Diana Ross Once Told Her to 'Move With That Tacky Dress'
The actress shared the story during a recent podcast appearance, reflecting on a memorable moment from Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball.
Michael Jackson, Diana Ross Appear in Newly Released Epstein Files Photos
The Justice Department released redacted Epstein records showing celebrities socializing with Epstein, without alleging wrongdoing.
Diana Ross Hits a New Billboard Chart for the First Time in Her Career
Diana Ross has landed on a Billboard chart she had never appeared on before, marking a first in her decades-long career.
Thundercat Reworks Diana Ross’s 1980 Hit for Candy Crush Music Season
The Grammy-winning musician flips the singer's disco classic into an interactive track for Candy Crush Saga’s latest event.
Diana Ross Cancels High-Profile Royal Caribbean Appearance at Last Minute
The diva blamed "unforeseen circumstances" for the cancellation.
Diana Ross and Her Daughter Bring the House Down With 1980s Hit
In a surprise moment, the entertainer brought her daughter onstage, who joined her for a heartfelt duet of the singer's 1981 number-one hit.
2025 Met Gala: Ranking The 15 Best Celebrity Carpet Looks
From Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner to Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, these are the 15 best-dressed celebrity guests of the 2025 Met Gala.
Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Pharrell, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo and More
This year's Met Gala theme explores Black style and the history of dandyism.
2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?
ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.
Watch Kendrick Lamar Join Beyoncé and Power Through Technical Difficulties at Renaissance Tour Stop
The show coincided with Beyoncé's birthday, an occasion further celebrated with a surprise appearance by Diana Ross.
Smokey Robinson Recalls Having Affair With Diana Ross While He Was Married
Smokey Robinson reveals that he had an affair with Diana Ross during his first marriage. “She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right til today," he said.
Premiere: Skream & Jansons Flip A Diana Ross Classic For “World Is Empty”
The crate-digging house fanatics repurpose a tearjerking jewel from the 1960s into a dark yet strangely uplifting floorfiller dropping via Circoloco.
Diana Ross Felt ‘Violated’ After a TSA Patdown
TSA insists its agent did nothing wrong after reviewing CCTV footage.
Beyoncé Sings "Happy Birthday" to Diana Ross at Icon's 75 Years Celebration in L.A.
Diana Ross rang in her 75th year in the best way possible.
Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson in Wake of 'Leaving Neverland'
"This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force [...]"
Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps Denies 'Doing a Blackface' for Diana Ross Halloween Costume
One of Luann de Lessep's castmates, who was at the Halloween party, called her "tone-deaf."