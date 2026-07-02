Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has secured another court win over Tasha K, who agreed to pay $60,000 after violating terms tied to their ongoing legal dispute.

The settlement resolves contempt proceedings after a court found that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, broke a non-disparagement agreement linked to Cardi's 2022 defamation victory.

The agreement, filed on Tuesday (June 30) and obtained by Billboard and Rolling Stone, comes after Cardi B's legal team documented more than two dozen alleged “egregious violations” of the court ordered restrictions.

The $60,000 payment covers nearly half of the more than $110,000 in attorneys' fees Cardi's side incurred while enforcing compliance. The joint filing states that both parties agreed to the reduced amount “to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation.”

The violations reportedly involved social media posts and commentary from the UnWine with Tasha K host about Cardi's estranged husband Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs.