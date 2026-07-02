Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has secured another court win over Tasha K, who agreed to pay $60,000 after violating terms tied to their ongoing legal dispute.
The settlement resolves contempt proceedings after a court found that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, broke a non-disparagement agreement linked to Cardi's 2022 defamation victory.
The agreement, filed on Tuesday (June 30) and obtained by Billboard and Rolling Stone, comes after Cardi B's legal team documented more than two dozen alleged “egregious violations” of the court ordered restrictions.
The $60,000 payment covers nearly half of the more than $110,000 in attorneys' fees Cardi's side incurred while enforcing compliance. The joint filing states that both parties agreed to the reduced amount “to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation.”
The violations reportedly involved social media posts and commentary from the UnWine with Tasha K host about Cardi's estranged husband Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs.
In April, Cardi's attorneys asked the court for sanctions, arguing that Tasha K had repeatedly disregarded the agreement and had forced them to keep tabs on her social media channels for alleged violations, likening the enforcement efforts to a “cat and mouse” situation.
“Debtor still believes that she is above the law, consequences, and is invulnerable,” the filing stated. “She has made clear that she intends to resume harassment of Ms. Almánzar once her debt is paid off.”
Under the settlement terms, the 44-year-old gossip blogger must pay $30,000 within 28 days of the court order, with the remaining balance due by December 31. Billboard reports the obligation is secured by her husband and her companies. If she misses a payment and does not cure the default within five days of written notice, Cardi can pursue the full $110,115 fee award.
The settlement reportedly does not affect the larger $4 million defamation judgment, which remains in force.
Tasha K previously filed for bankruptcy in 2023, but the debt to the rapper was ruled non-dischargeable. She later entered a repayment plan requiring $1.2 million over five years, with additional debt deferred under the condition that she refrain from speaking publicly about the Am I the Drama? rapper.
Cardi has a separate ongoing lawsuit against Tasha K's husband, Cheickna Kebe, alleging he helped hide Tasha K’s assets from collection efforts.