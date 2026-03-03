Cardi B’s legal team wants Tasha K to answer questions about her finances while under oath. As first reported by TMZ, and confirmed in court documents viewed by Complex, lawyers for the Am I the Drama? artist wrote in a Feb. 27-dated filing that Latasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, is set to be examined under oath next month. Additionally, the blogger, who was first sued by Cardi for defamation in 2019, is directed to produce various documents related to her finances. Among the types of documents cited in a filing viewed by Complex on Tuesday (March 3) are YouTube monetization data, bank statements, contracts with third parties, and more. Tasha K’s social media accounts are also specifically cited in the filing, as is her official app.

“This request is continuing and any document obtained or located subsequent to the production which would have been produced had it been available or its existence known at the time is to be supplied forthwith,” the filing notes. “If you contend that any of these requests are objectionable, please answer to the extent that you believe should be properly narrowed or otherwise unobjectionable.”