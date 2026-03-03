Music

Cardi B's Legal Team Wants Tasha K to Answer Questions About Her Finances While Under Oath

Cardi B first sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019.

Cardi B performing on stage, wearing a black feathered coat and red outfit, with a microphone headset, pointing and smiling.
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard

Cardi B’s legal team wants Tasha K to answer questions about her finances while under oath.

As first reported by TMZ, and confirmed in court documents viewed by Complex, lawyers for the Am I the Drama? artist wrote in a Feb. 27-dated filing that Latasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, is set to be examined under oath next month. Additionally, the blogger, who was first sued by Cardi for defamation in 2019, is directed to produce various documents related to her finances.

Among the types of documents cited in a filing viewed by Complex on Tuesday (March 3) are YouTube monetization data, bank statements, contracts with third parties, and more. Tasha K’s social media accounts are also specifically cited in the filing, as is her official app.

“This request is continuing and any document obtained or located subsequent to the production which would have been produced had it been available or its existence known at the time is to be supplied forthwith,” the filing notes. “If you contend that any of these requests are objectionable, please answer to the extent that you believe should be properly narrowed or otherwise unobjectionable.”

In February of last year, it was reported that Cardi had secured a repayment plan from Tasha K in the amount of $1.2 million. Two years earlier, it was determined in court that the blogger would indeed still owe Cardi a substantial sum of money despite bankruptcy proceedings.

Cardi, who last year scored another legal victory after emerging victorious in a civil assault suit, is currently out on the road in support of her Am I the Drama? album. The Little Miss Drama Tour hits Houston, Austin, and Dallas this week. In April, the headlining run will conclude with back-to-back shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

See here for a full list of dates.

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