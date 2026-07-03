Daniel Radcliffe

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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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Man in a suit at a press event, holding a microphone, backdrop with logos
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says J.K. Rowling's Persistent Transphobia Makes Him 'Really Sad'

Radcliffe suggested Rowling's continued transphobia contradicts the "deeply empathetic" world she created with 'Harry Potter.'

Joe Price808 days ago
J.K. Rowling at the 'Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere, wearing a v-neck navy dress with sheer cape sleeves
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Stands by Anti-Trans Rhetoric, Says Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'

The 'Harry Potter' creator, like Dave Chappelle, has spent much of her latter era bizarrely obsessed with trans issues.

Trace William Cowen827 days ago
A photo of Daniel Racliffe spliced with one of 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says It Was 'Important' for Him to Speak Out Against J.K Rowling's Transphobic Comments

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about why he felt it was "really important" to speak out against 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments.

Joe Price1354 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe appears in the trailer for 'Weird'
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Stars in First Trailer for Weird Al Yankovic Biopic

The trailer teases “the true untold story” of the Al, who has been crafting parody tracks for decades, as the character promises he's "full of surprises."

Brenton Blanchet1536 days ago
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daniel radcliffe talks will smith
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s ‘Dramatically Bored of Hearing People’s Opinions’ on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Daniel Radcliffe became the latest celebrity to chime in on the now infamous slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars. Well, sort of.

Jordan Rose1570 days ago
The Lost City cast at Los Angeles premiere
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' Tops Box Office With $31 Million Debut

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s new romantic adventure comedy 'The Lost City' topped the weekend box office with an impressive $31 million debut.

tara mahadevan1574 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe talks to host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Playing Weird Al in New Biopic

The hilarious comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic will be played by Daniel Radcliffe in an upcoming biopic about the five-time Grammy winner.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1642 days ago
harry potter cast reunion special trailer
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Star in ‘Harry Potter' Reunion Special Featurette

HBO Max has shared a behind-the-scenes look at its 'Harry Potter​​​​​​​ 20th Anniversary' reunion special ahead of its arrival on New Year’s Day.

Joe Price1661 days ago
harry potter cast reunion trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Reunion Special

In new footage from the upcoming reunion special, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more reflect on the impact of the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Brenton Blanchet1671 days ago
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A still from the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' teaser
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, none of whom appear in the first real teaser.

Brenton Blanchet1685 days ago
harry potter cast reunion special
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to Reunite for HBO Max ‘Harry Potter’ Special ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are reuniting for the 'Harry Potter' special 'Return to Hogwarts,' marking the original film's 20th anniversary.

Brenton Blanchet1705 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says He's 'Intensely Embarrassed' About Some of His 'Harry Potter' Acting

Daniel Radcliffe told Elijah Wood he's "intensely embarrassed by some of my acting" when looking back at the time he was playing the character of Harry Potter.

Gavin Evans1971 days ago
jk rowling
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Gets Backlash for Transphobic Tweets Again, Daniel Radcliffe Responds (UPDATE)

J.K. Rowling got dragged on social media following transphobic tweets she made regarding how people sexually identify, again.

Jordan Rose2232 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Corrects Bogus Coronavirus Rumor: ‘I Look Ill All the Time’

Daniel Radcliffe jokes about himself after a coronavirus rumor.

Gavin Evans2319 days ago
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Daniel Radcliffe attends the "Guns Akimbo" premiere during the 2019 TIFF.
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Learns to Deal With Pistols Bolted to His Hands in 'Guns Akimbo' Trailer

From the meme that brought you Daniel Radcliffe in a robe in broad day.

Jose Martinez2375 days ago

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