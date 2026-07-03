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From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Harry's packing heat, looking frantic as hell with bear slippers on and handguns attached to his wrists. 'Guns Akimbo' looks awesome, but the memes might be even better.Marco Margaritoff
We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.Victoria L. Johnson
Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.Andrew Gruttadaro